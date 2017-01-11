Toronto's Essential Late-Night Pool-Hopping Spots

Riverdale

Riverdale Park East offers the best view of Downtown, located on sloping hills east of the Don Valley Parkway. After your picnic or afternoon stroll in the dog park in Riverdale Park West, you can relax on the elevated seating at the pool. It's a known east-side pool-hopper haunt, with the best entrance on the southeast corner. Authorities rarely appear, and the tree cover makes for a swift and easy getaway.

The Beaches

Donald D. Summerville may not be a pool-hopper’s paradise, but take a break from your nighttime activities to check out this pool on Woodbine Beach. There’s something for everyone, with a 50m pool for serious swimmers as well as two additional pools for leisure and diving. Stop by after the beach, and lounge on the deck by the lap pool for excellent people-watching and sunbathing.