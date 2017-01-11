9 Illegal Date Ideas in Toronto That We'd Never Condone

Sneak into a fancy event

How to pull it off: We’ve all seen those events, the sleek and stylish ones where someone important-looking is holding a clipboard, taking names, and deciding who can come in and who gets relegated to the sidewalk. The thing with these events is that the food is usually great and the booze is even better. Sometimes, you can even nab a stocked gift bag when you leave. Dress in your finest, walk like you mean it, and when you get to the clipboard-wielding woman with the headset, haughtily swear up and down that your name should be on the list, throwing in a vague threat or two about 'somebody getting fired for this.'

Laws you’d be breaking: Trespassing, eating food that isn’t yours, identity theft (or something).