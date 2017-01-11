13 Things Canada Has Given to America (and the Rest of the World)

Although it seems virtually impossible, not everything that appears to be American is 100% red, white, and blue (eagle scream) American. A lot of the things in our everyday lives were created by other countries, and that includes Canada -- the permanent home of ketchup chips and kindness. The Great White North is actually responsible for a lot of patriotic, misleadingly American designs that have become global phenomena, and these 13 innovations are proof. Then again... RIP BlackBerry.



Bloody Caesars

Much like ginger ale and “real” craft beer, the Caesar is a beverage that’s 100% Canadian. The hair-of-the-dog drink was invented in 1969 by restaurant manager Walter Chell after he was assigned to create a signature drink for the Calgary Inn’s new Italian restaurant. Using influences from Venice, Italy, Chell combined vodka with clam & tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco to create a relatively spicy cocktail that was similar to the Bloody Mary.

