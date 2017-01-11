An Open Letter to Virginia, From DC: I'm Sorry for the Trash Talk

Dear Virginia,

Hi, it’s me.

DC.

Look, this isn’t easy... but I need to apologize. Sometimes, a city needs to grow up and tell a state how deeply sorry it is. Today’s the day, Virginia.

I’ve taken you for granted for decades, and twisted the knife so many times. My denizens have penned stories like “Virginia sucks,” then poured salt into the wound by saying stuff like, “It takes a lot to get me to Virginia for dinner.” Come on... this isn’t the Oregon Trail. Crossing the Potomac doesn’t necessitate caulking a goddamn wagon. Besides, getting to many of my nightlife neighborhoods is just as problematic -- that H Street NE streetcar, for example, is about as useful as a pogo stick. I’ll freely admit that.