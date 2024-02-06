Give a Heart Emoji to the Best Date Ideas in DC

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis DC | Photo courtesy of The St. Regis DC Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis DC | Photo courtesy of The St. Regis DC

Whether it’s the holiday you love, or the day you love to hate, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And there's no shortage of ways to make it a day to look forward to—and remember—in DC. From romantic, luxurious dinners to self-care rituals and tea parties to trips out of town or staycations in the city to entirely free late-night trips to museums, here are our favorite DC date ideas for both Valentine’s Day and all year-round. And for even more, consider the All-Time Greatest Things to Do in DC and fun booze-free activities.

After Hours at Museums

Various locations, Prices vary

There's something very romantic about strolling the halls of a museum after hours. It's one of those dates that works as well for a time-tested couple as it does for a first date. DC is obviously no stranger to museums (there are 17 Smithsonian Institutions in the city and countless other small gems). Plan a visit after dark to The Phillips Collection in Dupont Circle, which is open late until 8 pm on the third Thursday of every month. The recently reopened National Museum of Women in the Arts is also open late until 8 pm on the third Wednesday of every month. And every Thursday, the Library of Congress stays open until 8 pm with live music performances, poetry readings and book talks. The National Gallery's popular Gallery Nights will return in the late winter (stay tuned for exact dates). Awkward Sex… and the City Play February 9, 8 pm

Cardozo, $20

After a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and tours across the US including New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Nashville, Awkward Sex… and the City is returning to the district. A few days ahead of Cupid's big day, make your way to Black Cat on 14th Street to listen to comedians deliver tales (all, unfortunately, true) of intimate and often hilarious sexcapades, from IBS flare ups to ropes gone wrong. This is a night for those who can laugh at themselves and the ridiculousness our more intimate encounters can entail. While this might not be an evening to bring your new date too, it's definitely one to enjoy with friends. Singles Only Boxing Class February 13–14

Georgetown, $34

Beat your heart out at Rumble's singles-only boxing classes on February 13 and 14. The special Valentine's Day evening workouts (which begin promptly at 7:30 pm) are high-octane, adrenaline-upping, sweat-filled workouts. Cool off afterward with a mingle social hour for all participants. Bring your best wingperson or just solo. The cost includes the use of boxing gloves and refreshments following the sweat-sesh. Classic Romantic Movie Screenings February 14, 7pm

Capitol Hill and Union Market, $8–$13

This V-Day, two local theaters will be screening some of cinema's most beloved classics. Plan for An Affair to Remember playing at The Miracle Theater in Capitol Hill. Starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, the story involves two strangers who meet-cute on a ship bound for Manhattan. Unlike a dinner out, this date won't burn a hole through your wallet as tickets are just $8. (Tickets for children 12 and under, and adults 65 and over are $6.) Your other (very excellent) option is the Casablanca at The Angelika Pop-Up in Union Market. Starring cinema legends Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, it launched many famous lines—"Here's looking at you, kid" and "We'll always have Paris" to name just two. It doesn't get better or more (tragically) romantic than this, and see it on the big-screen, with a selection of beer and (surprisingly top quality) wine for purchase. Luxe Staycations

Various locations, Prices vary

DC has some of the most luxurious urban hotels in the country for a couple's staycation. Look to the Riggs in Penn Quarter, which was formerly an opulent bank and is now a stylish boutique hotel with teller windows still intact and home to the beautiful and elegant restaurant, Café Riggs. Another favorite, and classically DC option, is the Ritz-Carlton overlooking the Potomac River. The upmarket hotel, which is housed in an historic and formerly industrial building from the 1930s, is known for its rich interiors and who's who of guests. Begin your stay at their renowned spa which has a dedicated couples' room, and end with a cocktail by their wood-burning fireplace. And for an ultimate personalized experience, book the Viceroy, where the hotel's collaboration with Songfinch allows you to create a one-of-a-kind song for your sweetie. Self-Care Pampering

Various Locations, Prices vary

There's no love like self-love. Make sure you carve out some time this month to pamper the most important person in your life: yourself. Whether you book a relaxing facial at Silver Mirror Facial Bar (their 30-minute facials are $99), shop for a custom lipstick shade at Lip Lab (custom colors from $45 and up), or sweat it out in the infrared saunas at Pure Sweat + Float Studio (into packs of three visits start at $119), treat yourself like the great love that you are. Ice Skating and Hot Chocolate at the National Gallery

The National Mall, $12 and up

A sweet V-Day outing might just be ice skating followed by a cup of hot chocolate at the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art. Open during the coldest months, skating with the classic museum in the background is already the ultimate DC experience. Skate during the day or make an evening of it with a post-dinner skate (the rink is open until 9 pm on Sundays–Thursdays and 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays). Warm up afterwards with a cup of hot chocolate at the rink's Pavilion Café (the café is open until 5 pm Thursday–Sunday and 6 pm Fridays and Saturdays).