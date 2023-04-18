The Best Washington DC Dispensaries Open Right Now
Stock up at these Washington DC dispensaries open for all of your recreational weed needs.
As our nation’s capital, it follows naturally that Washington, DC is an exemplar in democratic processes. And this has applied to the District’s stance on recreational marijuana. Back in January of 2014, a poll found that eight out of 10 local residents supported either legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana; by March of that year, the Council of the District of Columbia elected to decriminalize cannabis possession. And 18 months later, voters approved Initiative 71 to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, with nearly 65% of voters checking “yes” on their ballot boxes in November, 2014.
Since the passage of Initiative 71, our fair city has created what is called a “gifting economy,” whereupon cannabis is presented as a gift alongside the purchase of stickers, shirts, or even haikus. As such, head into any of the dispensaries in DC, and you’ll find that you get a little “freebie” alongside your purchase, which always makes the experience just a little more pleasant.
To help you find the best places to get a little marijuana gift, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dispensaries in the city.
Mt. Vernon Triangle
Capital City Care is DC’s largest dispensary, and is the only one licensed to grow medical marijuana. That means it has an expansive collection of products in its homey, comforting storefront. You can shop in-stores or order online for pickup as well.
Dupont Circle
If you’re looking to get your weed delivered, look no further than DC Dash, where delivery in DC is always free. Delivery is available seven days a week from 12 pm to 8 pm, with standard wait times between one and three hours. The website is easy to navigate and order from, making this one of the more convenient options we have.
Multiple Locations
District Hemp Botanicals prides itself on offering “generous samples” and consultations to ensure that each customer leaves with the product that is best-suited for their needs. The dispensary also boasts a refund policy—which can be unusual for dispensaries. If you’re not happy with something you bought, the website says, the team will take it back within 30 days so long as there is at least ⅓ of the product left and it’s not a specially ordered item.
H Street
This Capitol Hill-based dispensary provides premium natural CBD, cannabis, and hemp products, and also delivers to all 50 states in the US. You’ve likely seen their products before—their own brand of cannabis can be found in over 100 retail stores in a dozen states. The elegant space is also a hit with in-store customers.
Capitol Hill
Black-owned Kinfolk is all about buying local, which is why it sources many of its products locally from businesses including District Growers, Alternative Solutions, and District Cannabis. If you’re coming in from out of town, Kinfolk is also able to accept patients with medical cannabis cards from over 30 states in the US. You can also order online for in-store or curbside pickup.
Dupont Circle
Whether you’re looking for weed or weed-related clothing and gifts, you can find something at this dispensary. You can place orders online for in-store pickup or of course, shop in-store, aided by what customers frequently laud as an extremely helpful staff.
U Street
This dispensary remains true to its name, focusing on healing and holistic wellness. Led by Chanda Macias, MBA, PhD, the team prides themselves on their ability to assist patients with dosages and medical marijuana strains aligned to their needs. The Center also offers purchasing appointments and complementary (and complimentary) classes.
Takoma
This Black-owned luxury lifestyle and experience also serves as a dispensary with its own cannabis brand. The store boasts a wide selection of products that promise to set industry-leading standards for product quality, safety, and consistency.
U Street
DC’s first dispensary opened a decade ago in 2013, and features a large selection of flowers as well as rolls, cartridges, edibles, and tinctures. Check out their menu for online ordering, or just to get a sense of what you’re in for before setting foot in the complex.