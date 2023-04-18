The Best Washington DC Dispensaries Open Right Now

As our nation’s capital, it follows naturally that Washington, DC is an exemplar in democratic processes. And this has applied to the District’s stance on recreational marijuana. Back in January of 2014, a poll found that eight out of 10 local residents supported either legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana; by March of that year, the Council of the District of Columbia elected to decriminalize cannabis possession. And 18 months later, voters approved Initiative 71 to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, with nearly 65% of voters checking “yes” on their ballot boxes in November, 2014.

Since the passage of Initiative 71, our fair city has created what is called a “gifting economy,” whereupon cannabis is presented as a gift alongside the purchase of stickers, shirts, or even haikus. As such, head into any of the dispensaries in DC, and you’ll find that you get a little “freebie” alongside your purchase, which always makes the experience just a little more pleasant.

To help you find the best places to get a little marijuana gift, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dispensaries in the city.