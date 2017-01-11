Lifestyle

DC's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Published On 01/05/2017
Washington D.C.
j_artim/Instagram

From its monuments under the moonlight to watching the sunrise by the river, we can often take for granted just how beautiful and special our nation’s capital can be. And sure, 2016 was full of its ups and downs -- especially for our town -- and who knows what the future holds. So before we try as hard as possible to forget this past year, here are a few reminders of just how breathtaking DC can be.

jimhavard/instagram

Anacostia River at Dawn from Capitol Hill.

phil.martin/instagram

The ferris wheel at National Harbor.

Boulder Bridge at Rock Creek Park.  

dcitycyclist/instagram

The US Capitol peaking out.

National Harbor at sunset.

jenburnett/instagram

Icebergs at the National Building Museum.

mica4life/instagram

Popping wheelies in Chinatown.

someguy/instagram

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

jennrightmeow/instagram

Janet Echelman art at the Renwick Gallery.

adrienradford/instagram

A sunny day in Georgetown.

The Lincoln Memorial in the morning.

jarrett.hendrix/instagram

National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Fourth of July popping off.

US Capitol in Lego form at the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

david_is_good/instagram

On the steps of the Supreme Court of the United States.

kpginzl/instagram

View from Iwo Jima War Memorial.

blossommgm/instagram

Cherry blossoms at Jefferson Memorial.

framethestory/instagram

US National Arboretum at sunrise.

despicableclark/instagram

A bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

congcemetery/instagram

Congressional Cemetery at sunrise.

j_artim/Instagram

Aerial overhead of DMV by night.

Lily pads at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

drewgiggity/instagram

DC traffic time-lapse.

dccitygirl/instagram

Georgetown Waterfront all dressed up for the holidays.

petesouza/instagram

The White House after the snow.

Layla Bonnot is an education policy advocate by day and self-described foodie and explorer of cities by night. When she's not out you can find her cuddling her puppy and binge watching bad TV. Follow her adventures @laylabonnot.

