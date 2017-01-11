DC's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

From its monuments under the moonlight to watching the sunrise by the river, we can often take for granted just how beautiful and special our nation’s capital can be. And sure, 2016 was full of its ups and downs -- especially for our town -- and who knows what the future holds. So before we try as hard as possible to forget this past year, here are a few reminders of just how breathtaking DC can be.
Anacostia River at Dawn from Capitol Hill.
The ferris wheel at National Harbor.
Boulder Bridge at Rock Creek Park.
The US Capitol peaking out.
National Harbor at sunset.
Icebergs at the National Building Museum.
Popping wheelies in Chinatown.
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Janet Echelman art at the Renwick Gallery.
A sunny day in Georgetown.
The Lincoln Memorial in the morning.
National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Fourth of July popping off.
US Capitol in Lego form at the Capitol Reflecting Pool.
On the steps of the Supreme Court of the United States.
View from Iwo Jima War Memorial.
Cherry blossoms at Jefferson Memorial.
US National Arboretum at sunrise.
A bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.
Congressional Cemetery at sunrise.
Aerial overhead of DMV by night.
Lily pads at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.
DC traffic time-lapse.
Georgetown Waterfront all dressed up for the holidays.
The White House after the snow.
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.