The Best Date Spot in 25 DC Neighborhoods

Whether you’re new to the city or looking for a new place in an unfamiliar neighborhood, there’s something for everybody on the DC dating scene. Swanky cocktails in intimate lounges, a game of darts over a few beers, a literary reading and coffee, even adopting a cat together -- they’re all here, and then some, in our picks for the best date spots in almost every neighborhood in the city.

Adams Morgan Bedrock Billiards Address and Info The craziness of Adams Morgan has gone the way of U Street, and 18th St is now fun for all ages. Check out this basement pool hall where you can enjoy a beer and show off your foosball and billiards skills. There’s no food, so you might want to start your evening with a rice bowl from nearby Donburi.

Anacostia Anacostia Arts Center Address and Info Check the calendar to see what’s happening during evenings at this hidden gem that celebrates local artists. You can wander through the art gallery, take in a show in the black box theater, or host your own event. If you’re visiting in the daytime, try out a yoga class, enjoy a smoothie at Art-drenaline Cafe, or wander through the Den, where you’ll see local artists’ wares on display.

Bloomingdale/Eckington The Pub and the People Address and Info If you’ve driven by this spot on North Capitol, and thought, “Wow, that looks fun,” you’ve got the right idea. It’s dog-friendly, and the weekday happy hour -- $2 off draft beer and wine, or $4 for a rail cocktail -- starts at 3pm. The menu is eclectic, with everything from pumpkin mac & cheese to a s’mores waffle during brunch, or you can just go for $6 Moscow Mule Mondays.

Brookland Nido Address and Info Brookland is quickly becoming a hipster’s paradise. And while a simple Sunday stroll will help you uncover the likes of the combination bike store and coffee shop, Nido provides the setting for a proper date night or classy brunch. This Mediterranean bistro showcases fresh, straightforward dishes that are fun to share and won’t break the bank. People rave about the house-made whole ricotta that’s light and creamy, and we recommend following it up with the patatas bravas and octopus, unless you’re on the kind of date where it’s cool to have just cheese for dinner.

Capitol Hill Ambar Address and Info Owner Ivan Iricanin saw that DC was missing out on food from his Serbian homeland and decided to fix that, and the success of the Balkan restaurant resulted in a second location in Clarendon and one in Belgrade. If you’re not sure where to start with the mezze of flatbreads, spreads, sausages, and the like, go for the chef’s tasting option.

Chevy Chase Little Red Fox Cafe Address and Info Here’s a solid date itinerary: browse the books at Politics and Prose then walk up the street to Little Red Fox for a cup of single-origin espresso and split a delicious pastry. Or if it’s later in the day, grab a beer or kombucha and dine on their ever-changing, innovative menu.

Cleveland Park Atomic Billiards Address and Info Does a good round of Big Buck Hunter get you in the mood? If so, this basement bar is perfect for you. If shooting video-game animals isn’t your style but you’d still like to get competitive on your night out, Atomic also has shuffleboard, pool, darts, and board games.

Columbia Heights Thip Khao Address and Info Don’t try to go here on the weekend without a reservation -- it’s just too popular. That said, the first Laotian restaurant to grace DC is delightful for happy hour. Sit at the bar or grab a table for two, explore the unique cocktail menu (Earl Grey seltzer!? Hot Scotch?), and dare your date to eat off the “jungle menu,” which includes everything from pig ears to alligator. Don’t worry, there’s a regular menu too -- try the crispy rice salad or one of several fish options that are steamed inside banana leaves.

Downtown DC Improv Address and Info A lot of laughter is guaranteed to make a date better, and this DC institution is part comedy club, part restaurant, and part school. If you want to spend a few bucks, check the calendar to see which nationally renowned comedians are stopping in, or if you’d rather go cheap, see the local talent at the free monthly open mic night. And if you really want to make a commitment, you and your special friend could sign up for one of their improv or stand-up classes.

Dupont Circle Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe Address and Info This bookstore/bar/restaurant is a great option for all hours of the day. After browsing the shelves or attending an author reading, you can grab a coffee or a glass of wine at the bar. Or, if you’ve been out elsewhere earlier in the evening, stop in for their late-night brunch and split some steak and eggs.

Fort Totten President Lincoln’s Cottage Address and Info If you loved Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Team of Rivals or Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, you have to visit his the former President’s home, which has since been reimagined as a “museum of ideas” dedicated to his progressive values. There are guided tours and rotating exhibits to see, and the gorgeous grounds are great for a quiet stroll.

Forest Hills Hillwood Estate Address and Info The tagline of this spot is “Where Fabulous Lives,” and that’s no joke. The estate was home to the late Marjorie Merriweather Post, of the Post cereal empire, who bought Hillwood in 1955 and opened it to the public to display extensive art collection. The pristine mansion features Fabergé eggs, 18th-century French and Russian art, and even Post’s clothing, accessories, and trinkets. If the weather cooperates, you can tour the lavish gardens then sit down for a picnic on the grounds, but even when it’s cold or rainy, Hillwood makes for a beautiful date spot.

Foxhall Crescent Kreeger Museum Address and Info The Kreeger is another example of a fancy residence that became a non-profit art museum. David and Carmen Kreeger spent decades building their collection before having a home built that was big enough to showcase it all. Tucked away behind tall hedges in Upper Northwest, the museum offers paid tours on Fridays and Saturdays, where you and your date can see the works of Monet, Picasso, Munch, and many more, or you can visit the free sculpture garden is Tuesday through Saturday. And if all that art somehow made you hungry, we recommend hopping over to Jetties to split a giant Thanksgiving sandwich.

Friendship Heights Range Address and Info This place used to be a Stein Mart? The massive former department space is why Top Chef alum Bryan Voltaggio can feature not one but several open kitchens, including a raw bar, wood oven for pizza, and a bakery. The menu highlights mid-Atlantic ingredients and the small plates are served tapas style, which gives you some time to decide how much of the cuisine you want to explore and how long you want to linger. Two dishes not to miss are the skillet cornbread with bacon marmalade and crispy Brussels sprouts with fish sauce. And if it’s a really special occasion, remember to save room for the homemade truffles on the dessert cart.

Foggy Bottom Kennedy Center Address and Info The breathtaking view of DC from the rooftop terrace at the Kennedy Center offers an excellent place for a mid-date selfie. Pick up some candy and wine at one of the concession carts or swing by the KC Cafe for a sandwich, salad, or full hot meal. If whatever ticketed show on the calendar that day isn’t for you, you can always stop by the Millennium Stage at 6pm for a free performance of music, theater, or dance.

Georgetown Crumbs & Whiskers Address and Info If you’re thinking about adopting a cat or you just like some feline companionship, why not make a date of it? DC’s first cat cafe lets you have a cup of coffee, nibble fancy macarons, and blow up your Instagram feed with funny photos of cats who are looking to be rescued. And before you share your snack with the kitties, remember the cafe’s rule: “Cats eat cat food. People eat people food.”

H Street Corridor Church & State Address and Info Head upstairs to this tucked away spot on H Street, where you’ll find quirky decor like a confessional booth and stained glass behind the bar. And if you and your date are impressed with the cocktails, sign up for a mixology class at their sister bar, Wisdom.

Logan Circle Left Door Address and Info This mostly hidden cocktail parlor serves twists on classics like the $100 French 95, made with 20-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and Cristal, or the $10 version with rail ingredients, the “Gimme a Fucking French 95.” The bartenders mix a gorgeous drink and are the perfect mix of friendly and unassuming to make your evening go smoothly.

Mount Pleasant Purple Patch Address and Info This family-run Filipino-American restaurant has plenty of space and tends to be quieter than the typical DC venue. Upstairs is all white tablecloths and fresh flowers while downstairs is a bit more casual, where you can sit together at the bar or grab a high-top along the exposed brick wall. As long as you order Mama Alice's lumpia, the restaurant’s take on the spring roll, you’ll be in for a good night.

Navy Yard Due South Address and Info If you’re into Southern cooking, this place doesn’t shy away from pimento cheese and barbecue. It’s great (but crowded) during baseball season given its proximity to Nationals Park, but also makes for a great brunch date with its biscuit menu. Let the squash-puppy ordering and bottomless-mimosa drinking commence!

Park View Midlands Beer Garden Address and Info A very welcome addition to the neighborhood, this no-frills beer garden has plenty of room for fun. Outside, you can grab a picnic table (and heater, if you’re going in the winter) and stop by “Andy’s house,” where the owner’s hound dog hangs out. Inside you’ll find 14 beers on tap featuring mainly local stuff, as well as cider and wine. There’s often live music, plenty of TVs for sports watching, darts, and a terrific mural from local illustrator Mike Tanoory.

Petworth Ruta del Vino Address and Info Check out this Latin American wine bar before it becomes too popular. This new addition to Petworth has ceviches, tortas, wood-fired cheese, and a helpfully informative wine list. The bar’s name means “wine route” for good reason -- it takes you on a journey of 18 South American varietals from Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile, and it’s only $4 per glass during the weekday 5-7pm happy hour.

Shaw All Souls Bar Address and Info There are many great spots in Shaw, but this is where you should start (or end) your night. It’s cozy, so you’ll have a good excuse to sit close to your date while you enjoy the craft cocktails, almost all of which are $9. While they’ve only been around for three years, it has the familiar feeling of a place that’s been around for years.

Tenleytown Masala Art Address and Info Despite having a college campus nearby, there aren’t a ton of good date-night spots in this part of town, but this Indian restaurant is a great bet. It features classic Northern Indian dishes (think chicken tikka masala, garlic naan bread, and tons of veggie options like saag paneer), or if you’re new to the cuisine try the three-course tasting menu. Or, at the SW Waterfront location, there’s a rotating selection of seven dishes at the all-you-can eat brunch buffet, which will run you $19.95 (bottomless champagne is an extra $15).

U Street Corridor Vinoteca Address and Info This wine bar transplants a little piece of Europe to the District with its Mediterranean-inspired courtyard, complete with hanging plants, a fountain, and a brick-enclosed bocce court. And there’s a ton of wine at a lot of different prices, in case you’re on a bit of a budget. On some nights, you might be able to take in a flamenco performance, or you can sign up for their bi-monthly wine courses, where you’ll be exposed to new vintages while sampling from a custom, themed food menu.

