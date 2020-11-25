Lifestyle The 7 Best Ski Slopes and Resorts Near DC From socially distant chairlifts to outdoor breweries.

Washington DC certainly isn’t Vail, Colorado, or Stowe, Vermont, but if you’re looking for a winter activity that helps you avoid cabin fever, then this might be the year to give skiing or snowboarding a try. There’s some good news for snow lovers too. Forecasts are predicting a snowier than usual winter, and there are a few winter-themed resorts that are only a short drive from The District. Whether you prefer the bunny hill or a double-black diamond, there are plenty of resorts just a few hours from DC that allow for some outdoor fun in a safe and socially distanced environment. Here are seven resorts where it’s easy to hit the slopes for a day or weekend adventure.

Whitetail Resort Mercersburg, Pennsylvania

Distance from DC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Whitetail Mountain Resort is a four-season that straddles Two Top Mountain in southern Pennsylvania. It’s one of the closest ski destinations to DC, and it’s a popular one with crowds of both beginner and experienced skiers. This year, due to COVID-19, Whitetail is limiting the mountain to season pass holders and advanced

Liberty Mountain Resort Fairfield, Pennsylvania

Distance from DC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Liberty Mountain Resort is another excellent ski destination with easy access to DC. The mountain is also in close proximity to historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which has plenty of breweries and outdoor dining, as well as weekend cabins and historic homes that

Wisp Resort | Photo Courtesy of Wisp Resort Wisp Resort | Photo Courtesy of Wisp Resort

Wisp Resort McHenry, Maryland

Distance from DC: 3 hours

Massanutten Resort Massanutten, Virginia

Distance from DC: 2 hours, 30 minutes

At 2,922 feet elevation, Massanutten Resort offers 70 skiable acres of terrain suitable for all levels, from the beginner to the advanced skier or snowboarder. And this is the place to go if you’re picking up skiing for the first time. The resort offers a

Snowshoe Mountain | Photo Courtesy of Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Snowshoe, West Virginia

Distance from DC: Four hours, 30 minutes

It’s a hike from DC, due west through scenic West Virginia, but once you arrive, skiers and snowboarders here are rewarded by some dare-defying slopes, the most trails for any nearby resort, and a year-round village vibe that includes family-friendly restaurants and lodging, including several upscale, alpine accommodations. Snowshoe Mountain covers a total area of 11,000 acres in the Appalachian Mountain Range and includes the second-highest point in the state at 4,848 feet in elevation. For more technical skiers there’s an option to explore the terrain park or test fate with hair-raising black diamonds, Cupp Run and Shay's Revenge, which have a vertical drop of 1,500 feet.

Wintergreen Resort | Photo Courtesy of Wintergreen Resort

Wintergreen Resort Wintergreen, Virginia

Distance from DC: 3 hours

Wintergreen is the only ski area on the East Coast where 100 percent of the terrain is covered by automated snowmaking, so as long as it's cold outside you're guaranteed to have a snowy, good time. This is also a value-driven resort, where lift tickets start at just $49 for a four-hour session of skiing Monday through Friday and $84 for an eight-hour session. This is also one of those rare resorts where you start at the top of the mountain and ski your way down to the chair lift. And where the ski-in, ski-out condos, and lodge come with sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. After a long day of fun on the mountain head down to the valley, where you'll find Devil's Backbone Basecamp Brewpub or Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery with plenty of outdoor space and roaring fire pits that make for a perfect après-ski experience.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort | Photo Courtesy of Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Seven Springs Mountain Resort Seven Springs, Pennsylvania

Distance from DC: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Sleigh rides, snowmobile tours, and snowshoeing are just three of the off-slope activities that Seven Springs Mountain Resort offers folks who visit this picturesque mountain town just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Laurel Highlands. Plus, it’s close to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater for an architectural diversion. Those who prefer to stay closer to the lodge will also find skating, miniature golf, and snow tubing. This resort is extremely family-friendly and a great place to learn how to ski or snowboard. Seven Springs also makes it super easy to learn from experienced instructors and private or semi-private lessons for all ages and abilities.

