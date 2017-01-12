Washington, DC Businesses You Should Support in 2017

Upshur Street Books in Petworth recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. The small but thoughtful inventory is worth exploring at least a few times a year as the staff cycles through their recommendations. They’ve been known to feature readings from local authors and often partner with next door bar and restaurant Petworth Citizen for events like an Indian cookbook release party. Pro tip: If you have a specific book in mind, skip Amazon and call Upshur to order it instead.

As you descend the steps and enter East City Books, you can’t help but smile -- salty greeting cards, books by local authors, and events like ‘adult coloring books and (free) wine.’ This relatively new addition to the Eastern Market neighborhood (April ‘16) is community-focused and offers two free book clubs each month (fiction and non) as well as a consignment sales program to help support independent authors.