The Best Things to Do in DC for Under $15 Right Now

With warm weather in the nation’s capital, there are plenty of activities that will keep Washington DC residents preoccupied well past Labor Day weekend. And for anyone on a budget, there’s so much to do right now that won’t cost you much, if anything at all. For all the free and cheap options you can do this summer and fall, look no further than the list below, which includes our picks for parties, parks, and pop-up bars.
Spend the day wandering around the National Mall (free)
Downtown
Living in a bustling city such as Washington, it’s easy to forget the numerous national parks that surround the Nation’s capital. Located in the heart of DC, the National Mall stretches 2 miles from the Lincoln Memorial on the west end to the Capitol on the east end, with an array of scenic monuments overlooking the Potomac. Whether you choose the picturesque WWII Memorial or decide to walk along the scenic Tidal Basin toward the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, you’re definitely in for a satisfying treat.
Catch a performance at the Shakespeare Theatre Company (free)
Gallery Place/Chinatown
If you’d rather be surrounded by the comfort of an A/C unit, head over to the Shakespeare Theatre Company to watch a play. Each summer, thanks to a group of generous sponsors, the theatre presents Free For All, two weeks of free Shakespearean performances, which include favorites such as Othello and A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream.
Enjoy a live outdoor jazz performance (free)
National Museum of Art Sculpture Garden (Downtown)
Every year, the National Gallery of Art hosts live jazz performances in its charming Sculpture Garden. Hosted every Friday evening from through the end of August, the concerts feature a wide variety of styles, and the Pavilion Café offers a special menu of inventive American cuisine and delicious refreshments. Guests are also permitted to bring their own picnics, with the exception of alcohol.
Take part in an outdoor fitness class (free)
Capitol Riverfront
If you’re constantly searching for inexpensive ways to exercise, head over to the Capitol Riverfront. As long as the weather is warm, a bunch of local gyms unite to offer free fitness classes to the public, including boot camps, runs, zumba, and dancing -- for all levels of athletes.
Hit up The Eastern Market Flea Market (free-$)
Northeast
Every weekend, an array of DC’s top local artists and crafters assemble in the streets and plazas surrounding Eastern Market. Vendors include painters, sculptors, woodworkers, potters, photographers, and jewelers. If the browsing makes you hungry, stop by Pitango Gelato and Seventh Hill Pizza, two of the neighborhood’s best restaurants.
Dance the night away at U Street Music Hall (tickets start at $10)
U Street Music Hall
If grooving till the wee hours of the morning is something you enjoy, then this spot is perfect for you. Located in a dimly lit basement, U Street Music Hall regularly showcases some of the most talented DJs in the world for $10 -- just make sure to wear comfortable shoes because sets tend to carry on until 4am.
Spend the day at a vineyard (free-$)
Barrel Oak & Stone Tower Winery
If the congestion of the city has you feeling slightly claustrophobic, perhaps a day trip to the vineyard is just what you need. Pack a picnic basket and drive an hour outside the city to experience delicious wine and the beautiful scenery of the Virginia countryside. Both vineyards offer delicious tasting selections from $7-15 and discounts on bottles, as well as cheeses from Amish country and meats from Croftburn Market in Culpepper.
Experience Rock Creek Park on bicycle (free-$8)
Rock Creek Park
Boasting 4.4 square miles of beautiful scenery, Rock Creek Park is a natural oasis within the city. While many individuals like to explore it on foot, opting for a bicycle might be your best best. Don’t own a bike? No problem. Simply refer to the Capital Bikeshare system, which allows individuals to rent one for only $8 a day.
Visit the US Botanic Garden (free)
United States Botanic Garden, Downtown
Offering a beautiful collection of plants and flowers, including rare and endangered greenery, the United States Botanic Garden is the ideal spot to spend the day marveling at flora. Experience a primeval, jungle-like paradise within the indoor gardens, then head outside to see Mid-Atlantic plants and take in the vast landscape of Bartholdi Park.
Scour for cheap vintage threads (free-$$)
Varies
If you’re a lover of vintage clothing, DC is definitely the location for you. With numerous boutiques offering an array of eclectic vintage pieces, there’s something affordable for everyone. A few of our favorites include Meeps in Adams Morgan, Via Gypset in Woodley Park, Analog in Brookline, and Buffalo Exchange on 14th Street.
Devour delicious food at DC's food truck festival (free-$$)
The Fairgrounds, SE
From April to October, DC offers Truckeroo, a monthly food truck festival featuring the top mobile kitchens in the area. Explore a diverse selection of trucks, offering a wide range of cuisines from tacos to tapas. It’s free to get in, but you’ll have to pay a few bucks for the different meals. Just make sure to bring your appetite.
Watch an outdoor movie (free)
Multiple Locations
What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than sprawling out on the lawn and watching a good film? Throughout summer and into fall, there are free outdoor flicks all over the place, from recent blockbusters to the classics.
Experience Roosevelt Island (free)
Theodore Roosevelt Island, Georgetown
This charming area is definitely one of DC’s hidden gems. Honoring our 26th president’s love for the outdoors, this park is excellent for letting the day pass by in leisure. Spend your time here wandering the many wooded trails or even kayaking around the island.
Hit up a public pool (free for DC residents; $7 for non-residents)
Multiple Locations
When the stifling temperatures of the season become unbearable, there’s really only one place to be -- surrounded by vast amounts of cool water. Not to mention, it’s a great way to work on your tan before winter kicks into gear. There are plenty of pools around town for you to take a dip in, so get to it!
Have a drink at the Game of Thrones bar (starting at $13)
1839-1843 Seventh Street NW
Through August 27, you can experience the world of George RR Martin for yourself at a 3,000-square-foot GoT-themed pop-up bar. The space features an Iron Throne, Hall of Faces, fire-breathing dragon, and of course, numerous delicious cocktails inspired by series.
