DC’s Gay Community Stands Together in the Face of Hardship
Why I love being gay in DC.
I’m a veteran, so I went from my house growing up in New York to the Navy to DC. I’ve lived in DC for my entire adult life, and I can't see myself living anywhere else because there’s such a great gay community here.
DC people tend to get a bad rap because they’re so into politics that they act like they know it all and we’re all in this little bubble. I think the best way anyone has ever described DC and the gay community here is that it’s all high school class presidents and yearbook committee people.
But whenever the bars are open, a lot of that pretentiousness is left behind. DC people are partiers, they party like rockstars. And it’s fun! A lot of people don’t see that about DC, they only see the messy political parts.
We have a really caring community, too. If something happens to one person, everybody rallies behind them. Like when someone broke the windows at Casa Ruby, the only LGBTQ bilingual and multicultural organization in DC, the community came together and raised $17,000. Recently, the nonprofit has been having problems with its building and they raised $65,000 in like two days, and more than $100,000 to date. So we have a very caring community which I think is amazing. A lot of people don’t think about that when they think about DC, and it’s unfortunate people don’t see that.
It’s the kind of place where you can go to any bar and feel comfortable. At my bars, Pitchers and A League of Her Own, we have a lot of transgender people who come in, and it’s great that they feel comfortable here. Because we have a lesbian bar attached, the gays don’t care that there are women in here because we’re all part of the same community.
I opened Pitchers in June of 2018 for Pride Weekend, that was our opening weekend. I said it was the hardest soft opening ever. And A League of Her Own opened in August. But [A League of Her Own] was always part of the plan. I think a lot of lesbians knew the bar was coming, so they came to Pitchers. There was always a part of me that felt bad there wasn’t a place for lesbians to go anywhere. We had Phase 1 back in the day, but people would ask me if there were any lesbian bars in the city, and I had to say: "no not really." We’re the nation’s capital and we don’t have a lesbian bar? So when I was doing a tour of this space, I saw there was a whole separate entrance which I thought was perfect. It felt like A League of Her Own needed its own entrance and exit to make them feel like they truly had their own space.
My vision for the bar was for it to be a community bar. Say you live in Idaho and you’re in this little town—big enough that they have a gay bar, but still small—you’re forced to have lesbians, gay guys, transgender people, everybody, all backgrounds together in one space because you only have one space. That’s what I wanted to create. When you live in a big city, you have more spaces. But the more spaces you have, the more segregated the bars get because you have one type of person that goes to this bar and one type of person that goes to that bar. So I figured if I had one bar that had everything, it would create a feeling that everybody is welcome. And that’s really what we have here. When you walk in and you see a bartender, you’re going to see somebody who looks like you and that’s my goal. I just wanted to be the one bar in the city that everyone likes to go to because everyone feels comfortable there.
Advertisement
Pride is way more than just parades and parties. With Xfinity, pride is a year-round celebration — thanks to their massive collection of diverse, community-endorsed LGBTQ shows and movies. From a Transgender Awareness Collection of content, to RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room — to an LGBTQ Kids & Family Destination of TV shows and movies, you can find the best queer content on your TV just by saying “Pride” into your Xfinity Voice Remote, or watch them on any device with the Xfinity Stream app.
Even when I’m off, I go to my bar because I really created the bar I would want to go to. But when Town was open, I loved Town. I loved their patio. So when it opens up again, I’ll definitely go there. I also have to give a shoutout to Bite the Fruit. It’s a gay store run by Jim McGlade. He’s a great guy, and he’s always supporting different charities, so I like to support him. Casa Ruby is also a great organization in DC that does a lot to support LGBTQ kids, which I love.
I just love DC because it's a small, big town. We have an amazing community and it's small enough that everyone gets together when something bad happens, we all help each other out. When the going gets tough, the tough don't get going here—we stick together and it’s a great community in that way.