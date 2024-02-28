Spy Into James Bond’s Collection of Cars and Submarines at This New DC Exhibit

Bond In Motion at the International Spy Museum. | Photo credit: John Robinson for the International Spy Museum Bond In Motion at the International Spy Museum. | Photo credit: John Robinson for the International Spy Museum

There’s not much people in Washington DC can agree on, but James Bond’s cool factor might just be one of them. The fictional British spy created by author and former naval intelligence officer, Ian Fleming, is featured in a series of twelve mid-century novels and became immortal on the silver screen with 25 movies and counting. A constant through the Bond films is the impeccable, tactile, and let’s face it, extremely sexy cars. Now, for the first time, you can see 17 of Bond’s vehicles—cars as well as submarines, motorcycles, boats, and even a tuk-tuk—in a sleek, interactive exhibit, Bond In Motion, at the International Spy Museum.

Bond In Motion, which opens this week, showcases pieces used in Bond films, many of which have never been shown together before and are on special loan from EON Productions and the Ian Fleming Foundation. The pieces, which have all been used on set in Bond films, conceal, much like the famous spy himself, the true nature of their purpose. Take, for example, Bond’s silver Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 film, Goldfinger, which disguises tire slashers, machine guns, oil jets, a rotating license plate, and even an ejector seat in its gilded frame. The classic Aston Martin (which shows off its stunts every twenty minutes) is on permanent display in the museum’s atrium and acts as a mere teaser for what awaits on the museum’s third floor.

Highlights include the Jaguar XKR convertible and Aston Martin V12 Vanquish from Die Another Day, the AMC Hornet from The Man With The Golden Gun, and the Mercury Cougar XR-7 from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. However, it’s not all just about cars. Visitors will also find the one-person submarine, the Bath-o-Sub, from Diamonds are Forever, the Hydrofoil boat from Moonraker, and the Flying Parahawk from The World Is Not Enough. After ogling the getaway vehicles, stop by the interactive digital station which allows you to design your own Bond vehicle and outfit your car according to the assignment you're given (complete with indicated level of secrecy) before having it go through a rigorous inspection. Bond In Motion opens on Friday, March 1. Tickets are $12 or $10 with purchase of a general ticket to the International Spy Museum.