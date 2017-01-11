Everything That Will Most Definitely Happen to You While Driving in DC

1. You try to read all of the signs while sitting at the traffic light, and still manage to turn into oncoming traffic on a one-way street.

2. Smile, you're on camera.

3. You near Embassy Row, see an influx of red, white, and blue diplomat plates around you, and pray you don't get into an accident that will undoubtedly be deemed "your fault." Diplomatic immunity sure must be nice.

4. You take a picture of the signs around your parking spot to prove you were OK to park there.

5. You miss a street-cleaning sign down the block and notice your car is gone. A frantic phone call later reveals it's been "courtesy towed" around the corner.