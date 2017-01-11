21 Essential Apps for Everyday Life in DC

Split

Free

Android/iPhone

What it does: Ride shares, but cheaper.

So maybe Uber and Lyft are too pricey, but you still need a rideshare option that gets you from point A to point B. Consider giving Split a try. You might not get mints and a bottle of water, but you'll get a super cheap rate. The only catch is that you might have to share the ride with a stranger heading to a nearby destination. But, you can ride confident knowing that you’re supporting a local DC startup and not the behemoth bullies.

NextBus

Free

Web app

What it does: Tells you when the next bus is showing up.

A lot of transportation nerds swear by certain apps to avoid commuting hell. For bus riders, NextBus is an essential, and it doesn’t require a download. The app can be accessed from any browser, and its responsive, mobile-friendly design makes it easy to pull up bus time arrivals across the WMATA system.