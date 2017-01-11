Every Type of Person You're Guaranteed to See in a DC Starbucks

The Clearly Hungover Dude

The bro behind you may be trying to hide his bloodshot eyes behind a pair of Ray-Bans, but he can’t conceal the fact that he smells like $1 Miller Light drafts... apparently it was wild time at Madhatter last night. He manages to mumble out his order for a double venti Americano, but when he goes to pick up the scalding cup of coffee from the bar, he trips, and his morning salvation is now naught but a puddle on the floor. Oh, Clearly Hungover Dude. Just skip today -- nobody wants you to come into work right now.

The Intern

There’s a big meeting at the firm around 9:30am, and the morning line is being held up by The Intern, who orders carafe-loads of coffee while checking her Blackberry and nervously pulling her ponytail. If you had any hope of ordering a scone, better luck next time: The Intern got the go-ahead to put all the pastries in the case on the company card.