50 Ways to Take Your DC Summer to the Next Level

3. Step 1: Get a bushel of crabs at Maine Avenue Fish Market. Step 2: Take those crabs a short distance to the banks of the Washington Channel. Step 3: Sit down, get to crackin’, get real messy, and feast.

4. Or, have Cappy’s Crabs do all the work for you. The new tenant of the space that used to house Crane & Turtle, Cappy’s is as close as you’ll get to an authentic Maryland crab shack. A dozen hard shells and a bucket of something to go with it sets everything right.