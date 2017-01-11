Things People in DC Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

"The food scene in DC has always been pretty blah, though."

We’ve gotten used to hearing this one a lot from friends living in the other major cities, and while this might have been somewhat accurate once upon a time, DC is now home to some of the most intrepid, adventurous, and accomplished chefs in the world. While the accolades have only started to pour in over the last couple of years -- with glowing write-ups for many of our eateries in publications such as Bon Appetit and Eater, as well as DC finally getting its first Michelin stars -- our city has been home to a healthy culinary scene for close to a decade… and it's only getting better. Don't believe us? Then trust these guys. Besides, we have had access to the country’s best Vietnamese and Ethiopian cuisines for basically ever… it’s not all politician-filled steakhouses here.