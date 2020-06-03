Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in DC Right Now From nonprofits and community organizations to restaurants and bookstores.

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police brutality, there are many ways to take action and support the Black community. In Washington DC, specifically, protesters are struggling to make their voices heard and it’s become more important than ever to safely support local organizations and businesses in your own backyard. “We need to carry on our culture and having many Black-owned businesses and Black-owned restaurants is a way to hang onto the history of African Americans,” says Virginia Ali, who has run Ben’s Chili Bowl for more than 60 years -- including during the 1968 riots in DC after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. “We need to keep the culture alive for the next generation and the generation after that.” Being the nation’s capital, DC has dozens of educational resources and nonprofit organizations committed to fighting for change, and the city’s Black-owned restaurants and shops are the lifeblood of this city. From places to donate and resources for becoming a better ally to shops where you can use your cash to support local businesses, here are some of the ways you can make a difference right now.

Shop at local Black-owned businesses Shoppe Black is a great resource for ensuring your everyday purchasing decisions are diverse no matter what city you’re in. But here are some bookstores, boutiques, and other shops right in your backyard where you can use your spending power to support the local community. If you’re looking to add to your bookshelf, check out Mahogany Books. The store specializes in selling books for all age groups written by, for, or about people of the African Diaspora, and it stocks a great selection of anti-racist reads. You can still order books online to be shipped across the country or call the bookstore at 202-844-2062 to order books you can pick up at its Anacostia location. Sankofa has a similar mission, and you can still shop from its online store or watch videos from a lecture series it previously hosted in-store. You can also shop from the collection at Loyalty Bookstore, which normally has two locations open in Silver Spring and Petworth, through Bookshop. Brown Beauty Co-Op offers hair care, skincare, and makeup all designed with people of color in mind, and the Dupont Circle store is currently open for pickup or online shopping. Lettie Gooch is a women’s boutique that sells a mix of emerging designers and more well-known clothing makers, while Nubian Hueman has an online store for men, women, and children featuring nearly 500 artists and designers from around the world. And if you want to translate your social activism into your wardrobe, check out District of Clothing for clothing emblazoned with messages like “common purpose” and “trust black women.” Lee’s Flower Shop has been a staple of U Street for 75 years and remains open today, so you can order flower arrangements for pickup or delivery across the country online. And Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. is an artisanal, 100% vegan candle company that sells candles, snuffers, and room sprays through its online store. The company was started by three brothers all under the age of 14 so you’ll be supporting young Black entrepreneurs with every purchase, plus they donate 10% of their profits to area homeless shelters.

