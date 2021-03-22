Lifestyle How to Support the Asian-American Community in DC From AAPI nonprofits and restaurants to artists and small businesses.

On Tuesday, a mass shooting at two massage parlors in Atlanta claimed eight lives, six of which were Asian women. This violence serves as a tragic apex of anti-Asian sentiment that has been coaxed along in recent months with notions of the “Chinese” COVID-19 virus, and in centuries past with legislation like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. Racially or identity-based discrimination, much less violence, is never acceptable, but not uncommon. For some members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community, however, it is also a part of doing business. “I was born and raised in Texas, but my parents are immigrants from Taiwan,” says Andrew Chiou, the chef and co-owner of Mount Vernon Triangle Chinese restaurant Lucky Danger. “As a first-generation Asian American, I have experienced racist comments and stereotypes my entire life, but I also benefit from access to a broader worldview and an appreciation for certain things that others might take for granted. At minimum, the murders in Atlanta remind us that words have consequences—often costly ones.” Resilience, however, is endemic to many Asian cultures, and continues to serve as a driving force behind many AAPI businesses. “Violence against Asian Americans is racism, period,” says Sharon Cao, co-founder of virtual party kit company Happied. “As a company that is Black- and Asian-owned, we couldn’t just sit on the sidelines. We wanted to make a difference in the best way we know how: providing a safe space for folks to have conversations about racism. Connecting over food and drink is a shared experience in Asian culture and this happy hour reflects that.” As the nation continues to grapple with its codified commitment of justice and equality for all, we as individuals can support DC’s AAPI community. “Right now, it is important that we listen and learn,” Chiou concludes. “We need to listen to the victims’ families as they remember and honor their loved ones. We need to learn more about the social, historical, and systemic root causes that led us to this moment.” Luckily, in one of the more diverse cities of the United States, there are plenty of opportunities to support AAPI-owned and operated restaurants, businesses, and nonprofits right in Washington DC. We’ve rounded up a list of the places and ways that you might be able to make a difference.

Support these AAPI-owned restaurants Renowned Burmese restaurant Thamee is a family affair, run by mother and daughter team Jocelyn Law-Yone and Simone Jacobson. Chef Tim Ma is no stranger to opening successful restaurants, but Lucky Danger (whose recent success has catalyzed a second location in Arlington) is a bit different. Ma sought to elevate the concept of Chinese takeaway food, and has done so by combining his classical training with traditional Chinese dishes. Ma is also behind concepts like Laoban Dumplings and American Son, the restaurant in the Eaton hotel. The team behind Daikaya Group (Katsuya Fukushima, Daisuke Utagawa, and Yama Jewayni) has created a veritable restaurant empire in the DC area. Any of the restaurants will satisfy even the most pressing of ramen cravings, and at Daikaya’s mini mart, you can find a wide range of Asian grocery items. Whether you’re looking for fast casual Korean food or trying to recreate Korean barbecue at home, Seoulspice in Noma has you covered. Or check out Mandu in Mt. Vernon Triangle, which specializes in homestyle Koreans cooking and the brunch menu is a must-try. For some award-winning food, head to Rooster & Owl in Shaw where husband and wife team Yuan Tang (the chef) and Carey Tang (the general manager) bring elevated American cuisine into a beautiful space without feeling pretentious. Of course, Erik Bruner-Yang is well known for Maketto, a combination restaurant, cafe, and shopping experience all in one airy, multi-level space. For another contemporary experience, head to Moon Rabbit at The Wharf, where Kevin Tien is dishing out innovative Vietnamese food that reflects his upbringing. Another family-inspired spot is Mama Chang in Fairfax, which celebrates the women from Peter Chang’s family and features Hunan, Szechuan, Hubei, and home-style Chinese cooking and recipes. Of course, there are plenty of Asian-owned businesses in Chinatown, but Reren Lamen & Bar stands out from the crowd, where ramen is the main draw. Chris Zhu is the powerful force behind not one, but two Chinese mainstays in the DC area, including Han Palace in Tysons and China Garden in Rockville. For Thai food, look for Soi 38 in the West End, where Dia Khanthongthip creates street food and creative cocktails, and Baan Siam in Mt. Vernon Triangle, where Chef Jeeraporn “P' Boom” Poksupthong brings traditional Thai recipes from her mother and grandmother to her kitchen in DC. For Laotian food, Thip Kao in Columbia Heights has introduced diners to crispy pig ears and fish sauce caramel from chef Seng Luangrath.

Patronize these other small businesses The mission of Navy Yard-based Steadfast Supply is to provide a retail platform for independent brands and designers from around the globe to share their goods and their stories with our neighboring communities. This female-owned business helps connect makers with customers and advance the local creative community to the DMV. Shopkeepers on H Street is a one-stop shop created by Seda Nek, offering a retail experience, cafe, and grocery store all in one setting. If you’re looking to support local dessert bakers, head to one of the several locations of Ice Cream Jubilee, a passion project that was born when Victoria Lai started making ice cream in her kitchen over a decade ago. Today, she’s sending pints of ice cream to people’s homes across the country and DC residents of course, can actually visit a location in-person, checking out flavors like Thai Iced Tea, Citrus Sichuan Peppercorn, Matcha Green Tea, Red Bean Almond Cookie, and Roasted Barley Tea. Sharon Cao and April Johnson are the two powerhouses behind Happied, a COVID-born concept that creates virtual social experiences via a kit that gets mailed to you and your friends. The events in a box are food and beverage-centric, and Happied also hosts Race, Equity and Inclusion Social Hours, which helps participants facilitate change in their organizations through guided communal conversations.

