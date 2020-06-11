Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in Baltimore Right Now Here’s how you can help.

The death of Freddie Gray in police custody sparked days of protests and civil unrest in Baltimore five years ago. Now, in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, activists in Baltimore and around the world are again demonstrating against police violence. But this time, Baltimore’s peaceful protests set an example for the world to behold with no curfews, mass arrests, or tear gas aimed at activists. Some credit the social justice warriors who have lobbied for police reform and policy changes. But there’s still plenty of work left to do to help the Black community. “Right now your voice needs to be heard one way or another,” says New Secrets Tea owner Natalie Antoinette, who is encouraging everyone to write letters to their representatives, sign petitions, and promote Black businesses. “I’m feeling more hopeful than ever because more people are recognizing that they have to stake a stand for things to change.” There are plenty of ways Baltimoreans can be part of that change. Volunteer with and donate to grassroots organizations that support the Black community, shop at Black-owned small businesses, and get carryout from Black-owned restaurants.

