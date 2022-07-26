An Immersive Harry Potter Experience Is Coming to DC This Fall

You may have to travel to NYC to buy your very own wand at a Harry Potter-themed store or to Orlando to be immersed in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but the Forbidden Forest will soon be right in the DMV’s backyard.

For the first time, DC-area fanatics of J.K. Rowling’s magical universe will be able to visit a local destination to dive into the world of the Harry Potter series and Fantastic Beasts trilogy. This October, an immersive experience dubbed Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is coming to the United States for the first time, with its debut location located just outside the District.

After making its original debut in the United Kingdom, this new attraction will send you straight into the famous Forbidden Forest that is featured significantly in all of the Harry Potter books. The outdoor light trail offers an immersive experience that will bring you face to face with centaurs, a Hippogriff, unicorns, and yes, perhaps even a Patronus (but don’t worry, you won’t need to fight off any dementors). While on the trail, you might also brush up on your own spellcasting abilities and the team at the Forbidden Forest will lend you the necessary hardware to practice your patronus charm.