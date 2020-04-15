Marijuana Dispensaries, Delivery Companies, and Other Ways to Get Weed in DC

Well, 4/20 sure will look a little different this year. As we’re all forced to stay inside and try to cope with this new normal, marijuana delivery companies and medical dispensaries have reported a record uptick in sales since coronavirus swept across the country and we all hunkered down in the name of social distancing.
But before you stock up, you should use some of that extra time you have on your hands to read up on DC’s cannabis laws. They’re a bit confusing and you may have some questions, so we compiled a guide with everything you need to know before lighting up in Washington DC.
So is marijuana legal in DC?
Technically yes, but It’s not quite black and white. In fact, many say that DC operates in a gray area because you can possess weed under the law but you can’t buy or sell it.
When Initiative 71 was passed in 2014, it became legal for anyone over 21 to possess up to two ounces of marijuana, transfer up to one ounce to another person (as long as no money is exchanged), grow up to six plants at a time, and have bongs, rolling paper, and other paraphernalia on hand.
What’s the catch?
Breaking any part of the law above can still get you arrested. But as long as you’re not possessing more than two ounces, selling to a friend, or taking a hit if you’re under 21, you should be in the clear. The law also states that you can’t use marijuana in public, so think twice before lighting up on the back of the Lincoln Memorial or eating an edible during your state-sanctioned walk.
DC is not a state and 22% of the land is actually federal property where marijuana is not legal. So while you shouldn’t be smoking in public, you can walk around neighborhoods with up to two ounces of weed on you. But beware that you may be breaking the law if you wander onto the National Mall, Rock Creek Park, or any other federal land in the District.
So if I can’t buy it, how can I get weed?
You have a couple options. You could get a medical card and visit one of DC’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries like Metropolitan Wellness Center, Capital City Care, and the National Holistic Healing Center. The dispensaries are deemed essential services so they are still open even under the stay-at-home order, but they aren’t able to provide curbside pickup or offer delivery due to regulations.
If you don’t want to go the medical route and you don’t have a friend who can give you an ounce, you should probably get some better friends. But in the meantime, DC also has delivery services that provide marijuana as a gift with the purchase of something else.
How does gifting from delivery services work?
There are several delivery services in DC that offer weed as a gift with the purchase of necessary accessories like rolling paper and ashtrays or unrelated items like t-shirts and art. Industry leaders like HighSpeed, Joint Delivery, and many more are still operating and once you settle on one, you can go to its website and choose a marked up $65 tie-dyed t-shirt or $50 trippy poster. Then place your order where you’ll choose the strain of gift you’d like, and it’ll all arrive at your doorstep before you know it.
Some sites ask you to register your ID information online before ordering, but make sure you also have it in hand upon delivery or you won’t be able to collect your gift.
