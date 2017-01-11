Hey, It's Almost Halloween, Let's All Visit the Most Haunted Places in DC

... and you might not want to stay too late at the Octagon House

This building has served many functions over the years. It was the home of presidents and vice Presidents (after the White House was burned down, James and Dolley Madison stayed here while the Downtown quarter was rebuilt); served as a tenement, following the absence of well-to-do owners; and a school for young girls, after a cloister of nuns took over. It was untended, but not completely derelict, before it was purchased by the American Institute of Architects in the early 20th century.

Through all that history, it is rumored to still be haunted by its original inhabitants: Colonel John Tayloe, of one of the noted Virginia families that made their money as planters, and two of his daughters. Strangely, both of the girls died just before or after eloping with men their father disapproved of, and both of them fell down the house’s remarkable stairwell to their deaths. The first intended to elope with a British officer, but her death cut that dream short; the second managed to elope with a young local boy, but when she attempted to reconcile with her father, she suffered the same fate as her sister. Staff and visitors to the house can hear a woman’s shriek toward nightfall, and later residents, as well as some visitors of the Madisons, reported seeing a woman’s body, crumpled at the foot of the stairs.