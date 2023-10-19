Inside the Newly Reopened National Museum of Women in the Arts

For its grand reopening, the museum is showcasing four exhibitions: “The Sky’s the Limit,” with sculptural and hung installation works by 13 artists; “Making History,” a nine-piece brushwork show of works by the Chinese American artist, Hung Liu who passed away in 2021; “Impressive: Antoinette Bouzonnet-Stella,” which shines a light on 25 prints from the 17th-century French artist; and “Remix” the core of the museum’s permanent collection that will rotate periodically with a strong consideration for artists overlooked throughout history and now.

As an illuminating glimpse into the heart of the museum, “Remix” features pieces across centuries and mediums hung together as if in conversation, with works by heavy hitters like Frida Kahlo, Amy Sherald, Cindy Sherman, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Alice Neel, Louise Bourgeois, and Berthe Morisot.

A shop with an eclectic collection of gifts and art books is open, and a cafe is set to launch in the future. The National Museum of Women in the Arts is free this weekend October 21–22 (10 am–5 pm) in honor of its opening. After the opening weekend, tickets will be $13 for DC residents and $16 for out of towners.