How to Have an Epic Ballpark Day at Nationals Park
From discounted tickets and Navy Yard restaurants to Star Wars nights, play ball!
There’s something about baseball in America’s capital city that just fits. Attending a game at Nationals Park is so much more than the on-field action: The 2024 season is packed with special events, from fireworks and concerts to Star Wars theme nights and ticket discounts. The food and drink options inside the park and at nearby Navy Yard restaurants also continue to shine, providing elevated options beyond the tried-and-true baseball diet of peanuts, hot dogs, and macro brews.
If you find yourself heading to Nationals Park this season, here’s a guide of what to eat, drink and see around the concourse, along with tips on the noteworthy happenings throughout the summer months.
How to Buy Tickets to Nationals Park
Single and multi-game ticket packages can be purchased online or by visiting the box office. New for 2024, DC residents with a valid driver’s license can purchase up to four $5 “District Tickets” overlooking left field in sections 401 or 402. Quantities are limited, and the offer is valid for a maximum of four games. Discounts are offered to all fans on Tuesdays, with games starting at $9 each, and a season-long Ballpark Access Pass affords standing-room space for all home games. Verified ticket resale websites also offer solid deals on tickets, especially for midweek games.
How To Get to Nationals Park
Located in Navy Yard, Nationals Park is easily accessible by Metro via the Navy Yard-Ballpark Green Line station. Public buses include the DC Circulator route connecting Eastern Market and L’Enfant Plaza. Along designated rideshare areas, cabs are available along M Street SE. If driving here, park in several official lots surrounding the park like the Geico Garage. There’s even a bike valet for those arriving on two wheels. Note the team’s bag policy, as it’s fairly strict (some lockers are available to rent just outside the gates).
Can You Tailgate at Nationals Park?
Tailgating is not permitted outside Nationals Park, but there are still many reasons to arrive for a drink before first pitch. Inside the stadium, happy hour happens at the Budweiser Brew House, Budweiser Terrace, or the Ultra Loft, with $5 and $6 12 oz cans of Budweiser products from the time the gates open until first pitch.
What to Eat and Drink at Nationals Park
Navy Yard Restaurants
Just outside the Metro exit is The Bullpen, a popular outdoor venue offering drinks, food trucks and music. Explore more Navy Yard restaurants in a burgeoning scene that’s blossomed in recent years with sports bars, breweries, quick bites and more, with many offering happy hours on game days. Among the best bets are Mission Navy Yard, Atlas Brew Works Tap Room, Chicken + Whiskey, and Solace Outpost.
Ballpark concessions and local food institutions
Nationals Park counts more than 40 locally-owned businesses on its food and beverage roster. Newcomers for the 2024 season include Eli’s Crepes (Section 114), Los Cinco Tacos (Section 136 and 309) and Ssong’s Korean Hotdogs (Section 130). Other recommendations include leveled-up hotdogs from Swizzler (Section 105, 132, and 318), nachos at Capital City Mambo (Section 140), and hoagies at Capo Italian Deli (Section 136). For a sweet treat, take a stroll to South Mountain Creamery (Sections 115, 136, and 310).
For a gooey, soft crab pretzel paired with a cold beer, there’s The Chesapeake Crab Cake Company (109) near Center field gate. And local institution, Ben’s Chili Bowl, deserves its own shoutout with three stadium locations: Section 110, 141, and 307. Go with Ben’s signature half smoke sausage, topped with mustard, onions, and chili.
And on Tuesdays, enjoy special deals of classic ballpark food, with $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs, and $5 sodas and pizza (cheese and pepperoni).
Local beers and the Casamigos Sky Deck
There are six District Draft locations around the park dedicated to pouring local draft beers (Sections 110, 119, 130, 141, 223 and 309). Each carries several rotation options, from IPAs to lagers and wheat beers. Featured breweries have included D.C. Brau, Port City, Atlas Brew Works and Right Proper Brewing Company. A wider variety of canned local beers can also be purchased at the Craft Corner (Section 110).
For a break from beer, tequila and mezcal drinkers can swing through Section 222 for the Casamigos Sky Deck for frozen margaritas and more.
More Things to Do at Nationals Park
Watch the Presidents Race
A highlight of Nationals home games is the Presidents Race, held in the middle of the 4th inning. It’s worth sticking in your seat to watch the oversized Racing Presidents—George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt—run and jostle their way around the park as they compete for a first place finish.
Catch some post-game fireworks
Win or lose, the Nats will light up the sky with post game fireworks displays on April 19, May 3, July 3 and September 13.
Jam live to award-winning artists
This year’s lineup of the 2024 Nats Summer Concert Series is loaded with stars like Flo Rida on July 7, Carly Rae Jepsen on July 9, Teddy Swims on August 9, and Lady A on September 27. Shows are free for all ticketed fans.
Collect a promotional bobblehead and more freebies
The Nats like to get creative with their giveaways, and this season features five player bobbleheads like a Star Wars-inspired X Wing pilot Kyle Finnegan and CJ Abrams in stylish streetwear. Be sure to arrive early to grab yours before they run out. Other freebies this year include a reversible bucket hat, soccer, football and hockey jerseys, and more.
Attend a themed day (or weekend)
The Nationals have created a few traditions when it comes to theme nights and weekends. One of the most popular is Star Wars weekend, slated from May 3 through 5. May 8 is Grateful Dead Day, and July 6 is Pride night. Expect themed giveaways (special tickets required for certain games), in-park activities and scoreboard graphics throughout.