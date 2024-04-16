How to Have an Epic Ballpark Day at Nationals Park

There’s something about baseball in America’s capital city that just fits. Attending a game at Nationals Park is so much more than the on-field action: The 2024 season is packed with special events, from fireworks and concerts to Star Wars theme nights and ticket discounts. The food and drink options inside the park and at nearby Navy Yard restaurants also continue to shine, providing elevated options beyond the tried-and-true baseball diet of peanuts, hot dogs, and macro brews.

If you find yourself heading to Nationals Park this season, here’s a guide of what to eat, drink and see around the concourse, along with tips on the noteworthy happenings throughout the summer months.

How to Buy Tickets to Nationals Park

Single and multi-game ticket packages can be purchased online or by visiting the box office. New for 2024, DC residents with a valid driver’s license can purchase up to four $5 “District Tickets” overlooking left field in sections 401 or 402. Quantities are limited, and the offer is valid for a maximum of four games. Discounts are offered to all fans on Tuesdays, with games starting at $9 each, and a season-long Ballpark Access Pass affords standing-room space for all home games. Verified ticket resale websites also offer solid deals on tickets, especially for midweek games.

How To Get to Nationals Park

Located in Navy Yard, Nationals Park is easily accessible by Metro via the Navy Yard-Ballpark Green Line station. Public buses include the DC Circulator route connecting Eastern Market and L’Enfant Plaza. Along designated rideshare areas, cabs are available along M Street SE. If driving here, park in several official lots surrounding the park like the Geico Garage. There’s even a bike valet for those arriving on two wheels. Note the team’s bag policy, as it’s fairly strict (some lockers are available to rent just outside the gates).

Can You Tailgate at Nationals Park?

Tailgating is not permitted outside Nationals Park, but there are still many reasons to arrive for a drink before first pitch. Inside the stadium, happy hour happens at the Budweiser Brew House, Budweiser Terrace, or the Ultra Loft, with $5 and $6 12 oz cans of Budweiser products from the time the gates open until first pitch.