It goes without saying that 2015 was a challenging year for Baltimore. TV news broadcasted violent images of the city as we worked through deep-seated community issues. But what wasn’t being shown to the entire nation were the positive strides local organizations, activists, and business owners have been taking to better this place we call home.

Suffice to say, things are looking up for 2016. Not only were there some exciting new openings in the past six months, but national festivals, high-end restaurants, and innovative incubator concepts are currently giving Charm City residents reasons to brag a bit. Here are 13 reasons to visit Baltimore in 2016.