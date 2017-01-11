7 Romantic Mid-Atlantic Road Trips

Berkeley Springs

Distance from DC: 105 miles; two hour travel time

Where to stay: Perched on a mountaintop is the quaint Gobbler’s Knob guesthouse with a classic wood-burning fireplace and two-person whirlpool tub for relaxing.

The cozy mountain town of Berkeley Springs, WV is known for its Roman-style baths with warm mineral water that flows from the springs at a comfortable 74.3 degrees. Not only that, but the town boasts historic shops and romantic restaurants -- including Lot 12 Public House with indulgent dishes like duck breast, hangar steak, and piña colada crème brûlée. The nearby Cacapon Resort State Park is ideal for moseying in the woods, horseback riding, or simply taking in the view with each other. It's called nature, ever heard of it?