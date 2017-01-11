10 Virginia Small Towns That Deserve Your Attention

Gordonsville

Why it’s so great: The town nickname, “Chicken-leg center of the Universe,” is hard to beat. Curious? Trains passing through Gordonsville in the late 19th century would stop for fried chicken, often served by local women carrying platters of the buttermilk-brined bird on their heads. The tradition is remembered today in the form of a fried chicken festival that goes down on May 21 this year. You want to be there. But there’s more to this Southern charmer, like The Exchange Hotel, which served as a receiving hospital during the Civil War (and is now home to the Civil War Museum). And, Barboursville Vineyards is a mere six miles away.

Must-eat foods: Coq au vin and other French classics at Restaurant Pomme; hickory smoked, slow-cooked BBQ at The BBQ Exchange (pumpkin muffins beat cornbread any day); and a burrito for lunch at Burrito Baby.