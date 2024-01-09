The Ultimate Guide to Fun in DC Without Booze

Non Alcoholic Wine and Non Alcoholic Drinks in DC

Non-Alcoholic Wine Pairings

Various Locations

Once known to many as being overly sweet, mocktails have really upped their sophistication and profiles in recent years. So too have NA wines, and there are some memorable spots around the city calling to you to pair a fabulous meal with some alcohol-free varietals. Irregardless, the H Street wine-focused restaurant pours non-alcoholic Riesling (Leitz’s Eins Zwei Zero) by the glass, but you would be forgiven for ordering an entire bottle. The elegant and unpretentious French dishes at Lutèce in Georgetown pair beautifully with a glass of NA sparkling rosé from Germany. And to really splash out, the opulent tasting menu at José Andrés’ Minibar can be complemented by a “virtue tasting” of NA wines.

H Street

Binge Bar, H Street’s hip, subterranean bar exclusively serves NA beverages, so if you haven’t been, make this your month (or season, or year) to stop in. The spot has planned a diverse and exciting line-up of sober events this January, like a happy hour networking event for women (January 11), a NA bottomless brunch (January 20), and a guided meditation workshop (January 28).

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Multiple Locations

NA cocktails have come a long way in recent years, so whether you’re looking to recreate the taste of a perfect martini sans vodka, or perhaps something that just whets your whistle, there’s plenty to choose from. Restaurants around the DMV tend to add more NA options in January when more people are cutting back from booze. We love the grape and date Jallab at Yasmine in Union Market, the tropical-themed Storm Brewing at Michelle’s, the matcha coladas at Nama Ko, and the NA gin-based cocktail, Frostbite at Wilson’s Hardware.

U Street Corridor, $50

Looking to manifest a fabulous year and intrigued by picking up a new creative outlet? Consider making a vision board this winter. Essentially a collage of hopes, goals, dreams, and aspirations, vision boards have gained somewhat of a devoted following. It’s not just about pretty pictures, there’s some solid psychology behind this craft, like the self-efficacy theory, which posits that those who believe in and envision their goals, are more likely to achieve them. In honor of National Vision Board Day (January 13) head to El Secreto de Rosita. The Peruvian and Pan-Latin restaurant will be hosting a brunch focused on manifesting your big and small dreams for 2024. Reserve a spot for unlimited brunch dishes and guided vision board creation in a welcoming and positive atmosphere surrounded by other goal-seekers.

Coffee

Multiple Locations

Winter is definitely the best time to bring a book or a friend to a coffee shop and tuck in for some caffeine and coziness. The city is teeming with options and some of our favorites include the Blue Bottle in Georgetown, Sidamo on H Street, Big Bear Café in Bloomingdale, and Ellē in Mount Pleasant.

Brunch

Various Locations

Waking up for an early (or earlyish) brunch is decidedly easier when you haven’t been sipping cocktails the night before (iykyk). Take advantage of your new take on mornings by treating yourself to brunch. Bistro Du Jour in the new Hotel Sonesta is a fresh take on a classic French brasserie; Unconventional Diner serves creative spins on morning favorites; Yard Bird satisfies with mouth-watering comfort food; Stable transports you to the après-life of the Swiss Alps; and Yellow will have you dreaming of pastries until the foreseeable future.

Your Apartment

Three of the city’s top-tier restaurants: Little Pearl, Rose’s Luxury, and Pineapple & Pearls, have teamed up to help you up your dinner party game this winter. The in-home dinners are designed to serve between 8 and 12 guests and come with all the things you could possibly need: the dishes and glassware, linens, food (duh), a dinner playlist, and even the chef who prepares everything to perfection onsite. These dinner parties will set you back a pretty penny (dinners start at $300 per person), but you can save on drinks by curating your own home NA beverage menu.