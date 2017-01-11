The Best Places to Catch Comedy Shows in DC

The DC area has long had some serious comedy game: household names like Dave Chappelle, Patton Oswalt, Wanda Sykes, and Whitney Cummings all grew up in the metro area, and there’s been no shortage of homegrown, behind-the-scenes talent, either. Local improvisers and stand-up comedians have gone on to write for shows like Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight, and The Daily Show.

But in the past five years, the comedy scene in the city has truly exploded. You can catch improv, sketch, and/or stand-up basically every night of the week these days, and our scene is special: DC comedy isn’t afraid to get alternative, with TV shows like Redacted Tonight, podcasts like “You, Me, Them, Everybody,” and recurring shows like Church Night and Summer Camp, which shows off collaborations among comedians, burlesque performers, and musicians. We’ve rounded up the best spots in and around the district to find DC’s special brand of comedy.