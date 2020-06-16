18 Ways DC Can Use Your Help Right Now

For the equity ally

If you’re striving to make the world around you a little more just, there’s no shortage of organizations that need you. The Black Lives Matter DC chapter has been tirelessly speaking out against injustice for years, and they are now in the spotlight with the recent protests. The organizers seek support in the form of supplies for protestors and legal funds. Sign up online to stay plugged in about ongoing opportunities to bring about change.

Ayuda provides legal, social, and language services to low-income immigrants to help navigate the immigration and justice systems and access the social safety net. While the organization’s physical offices are closed, volunteers are still needed for teleworking tasks such as translation and pro bono legal representation. Similarly, Sanctuary DMV invites volunteers to join their community campaign in support of inclusive neighborhoods by calling your representatives and displaying the sanctuary logo in your home. Finally, now is a crucial time to support at-risk populations like seniors, and We Are Family does just that; they’re still seeking help safely delivering groceries to seniors in need.

Whichever organization you choose, now is the time to harness that pent-up energy from staying home for months and use it as a force for good.