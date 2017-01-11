8 DC Jobs That Definitely Do Not Suck

Lots of people like to brag about their jobs, but very few get a paycheck to play with pandas or “shoot the shit” with Max Scherzer. There’s clearly a rarified bunch of Washingtonians who have way better jobs than the rest of us working in windowless cubicle farms with florescent lighting. Get ready to be jealous because these few have the true dream job.

Dan Kolko, on-field reporter for the Washington Nationals

There’s barely an offseason for Dan Kolko. As the on-field reporter covering the Nationals for MASN, the dude travels to every away game and hits nearly every home game, too. He flies chartered United flights with the team and stays in their hotel. So, you can imagine he’s found players to buddy up with. “A lot of guys aren’t willing to bring you into their thought process, but Max [Scherzer] is a student of the game and likes talking baseball,” Kolko says. For a 7pm game, he checks into the clubhouse by early afternoon. “I’ll bounce over to the players and ask them a quick question or two.” Next, it’s onto the manager’s pre-game press conference and the pre-game show. “Then I’ll shovel some food in my face and head down to the camera, well, next to the dugout. That’s where I watch the game.” Being there for every big moment means getting caught in Gatorade showers and pies to the face, but he digs it. “I have people tell me all the time how lucky I am. I’m aware of that, and I don’t take it for granted.”