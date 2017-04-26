The Best Things to Do in Baltimore

Baltimore is known as the Charm City, and that’s not just because the locals call everybody “hon.” The city has a unique allure to it, and some things, like feeling the breeze on your face as you stroll along the Inner Harbor and stocking up on crab cakes like it’s the end of the world, are essential experiences to have here. If you’re an out-of-towner working on your Bawlmerese or a local in search of weekend plans, here are our picks for the best things in Baltimore.
Get crabs (and some other food)
It’s no secret that Baltimore is known for its crabs (not the contagious kind), and you absolutely need scuttle on over to the favorites: Captain James, Phillips Seafood, and Riptide by the Bay. Of course, the city’s food scene is more than just crustaceans, so don’t miss epicurean destinations like Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen, Parts & Labor butcher shop and restaurant, the harborside classic Rusty Scupper, shoe and chocolate hybrid Ma Petite Shoe, and the historic Lexington Market.
Get out to the ballgame
Now in its 25th season, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is considered one of the best stadiums in baseball, with its throwback atmosphere, accessible location, and variety of concessions. It’s a toss-up whether the team will compete, but it’s always a good time heading out to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks and root for the home team.
Drink local brews...
Fun fact: The nation’s first flag was assembled on the floor of a local brewery in Baltimore, so you could say that beer is literally woven into the fabric of our great nation. While it’s not a craft beer boomtown like some other cities, the array here will have you riding the Heavy Seas, admiring The Brewer’s Art, and learning the Union Craft. Take a tour, sample a flight, then down a few cold ones.
... or try the harder stuff
If you desire something stronger than beer, throw back some rye whiskey at the Sagamore Spirit Distillery in Port Covington. The facility is modern -- the still was installed in July of last year -- but the owners are making their spirits using a water spring built over 100 years ago. The facility is now open for tours, where you can see its massive still, learn how the whiskey is made, and sample the delicious wares.
Become an Ace of Cake
Duff Goldman, Baltimore’s most famous baker, is now sharing his secrets with aspiring cake connoisseurs. Head to the Ace of Cakes chef’s original store, Charm City Cakes, for a lesson in the dessert arts, with themed decorating classes featuring everything from watercolor and henna to Star Wars and emojis.
Listen to live music
There are plenty of venues to catch concerts around the city: the harborfront Pier Six Pavilion has sweeping views and hosts big-name acts during the summer; The 8x10, an intimate venue in Federal Hill, features mostly local artists, with some nationally touring ones popping in occasionally; Rams Head Live has five bars, three levels, and a stacked lineup. For free tunes, check out WTMD’s First Thursday concert series, which runs from May through September.
View truly unique works of art
The American Visionary Art Museum may just be one of the most unconventional museums around, as all of the works are done by self-taught creators. It’s also behind Baltimore’s annual Kinetic Sculpture Race, a head-turning competition of human-powered artworks that traverse both land and sea.
Join the Hampden hipsters
Hampden is arguably the most hipster ‘hood in the city. The historically blue-collar mill town has morphed into a hub for artist studios, wine bars, and trendy restaurants. The heart of Hampden is a part of 36th St simply known as “the Avenue,” where you’ll find eccentric boutiques and quirky cafes, along with barber shops and pharmacies. The neighborhood also hosts the annual HonFest, a spring street festival dedicated to Bawlmer trademarks like the beehive, cat-eye glasses, and leopard print.
Dive into the National Aquarium
At the National Aquarium in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, you’ll find more than 11,000 sea critters. This massive aquatic wonderland recently opened a new exhibit, Blacktip Reef, that features 3,000 pieces of manmade coral, a 500lb green sea turtle, blacktip reef sharks, and the excellently named tasselled wobbegong. There are many other exhibits, including the Dolphin Discovery habitat and the Living Seashore, which has two touchpools where you can pet horseshoe crabs and stingrays.
Cruise around on the Water Taxi
The Baltimore Water Taxi is not your average boat ride. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank recently purchased the company and upgraded the fleet with sleek and modern vessels. It’s a scenic way to commute around the harbor, and maybe get a history lesson onboard.
Tour Edgar Allan Poe’s old stomping grounds
Visitors seeking a more macabre impression of the city can follow in the footsteps of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe. Start at the home he inhabited in the 1830s, which contains artifacts like his writing desk and chair, a telescope, china, and glassware. Then make your way to the telltale landmarks in his life, from an old house where he won a poetry contest and a railroad station he frequented to the hospital where he died and the spot where he was buried.
Trace America’s story
You can tour Fort McHenry, the site of the battle that inspired Maryland-born Francis Scott Key to write the "Star-Spangled Banner," then visit the house where the original flag was sewn. Baltimore is also the birthplace of modern railroading -- the Baltimore and Ohio railroad was built there in the early 19th century, and you can check out the first piece of track ever laid at the B&O Railroad Museum. The Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park celebrates the contributions of African-Americans in the city’s seafaring industry, and chronicles Douglass and Myers’ lives in Baltimore. Then there’s the original Washington Monument -- built in 1829, it was the first monument built in honor of our first president. You can climb the 227 steps to the top for a great view of the city.
Work out for free
Baltimore has produced legendary athletes like Babe Ruth, Cal Ripken Jr., and Michael Phelps, and if you want to pretend you can ever be like them, try the Inner Harbor’s Waterfront Wellness series, free fitness classes held four days a week in Inner Harbor. The sessions are taught by local pros and range from yoga and dance workouts to boot camp and CrossFit. If group classes aren’t your style, fly solo and run or bike the 11-mile Jones Fall Trail, which stretches from the Baltimore Visitors Center on Light St to the Cylburn Arboretum.
