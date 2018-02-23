Everything You Must Do in DC This Winter

They say winter is cuffing season, but it’s also the season of Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year, and St. Patrick’s Day. With such a stacked calendar, why would you want to Netflix and chill? Instead of hibernating until spring, enjoy critically acclaimed musicals, side-splitting comedy shows, festive parades, concerts by the hottest artists, epic expo events, great deals at restaurants, film festivals, block parties, and a race in your undies. Here are the best things to do in DC this winter.
Friday - Sunday
Jan 26-Feb 4
Start your engines and cruise around this killer auto show by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. There will be the all the latest models of cars, vintage rides, and a special exhibit area for live painting of cars.
Cost: Regular tickets are $12, VIP tours are $42.
Saturday
Feb 3
Shop till you drop at the Alexandria Warehouse Sale
The Westin Alexandria
It’s been called the Super Bowl of shopping... and for good reason. Nearly 30 boutiques and retailers are participating in the 13th annual Alexandria Warehouse, where savvy shoppers will find clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home decor for up to 80% off retail prices. This year’s event will also have prizes, free yoga and pilates classes, hands-on craft classes, bubbly drinks, and a free braid bar.
Cost: Entry is free; sale prices vary.
Sunday
Feb 4
Chow down while you watch Super Bowl touchdowns
Various locations
One of the highlights of the Super Bowl is no doubt the eats, and restaurants and bars around the area are offering epic spreads for the big game. Jack Rose’s chili cook-off party will have endless bowls of five different types of chili, plus free-flowing craft beer. The G.O.A.T. sports bar invites fans to dig into Philly- and Boston-themed food specials while watching one of 50 HD TVs. Logan Tavern will have happy hour all night with fried chicken & wing buckets and beer & shot combos while the game plays on the full wall projector.
Cost: Prices vary.
Sunday - Saturday
Feb 4-10
Various locations
Prepare your stomach for yet another restaurant week, this time in National Harbor. More than a dozen restaurants are participating, including Succotash, Bond 45, and MGM hotspots, Fish and Voltaggio Brothers Steak House. The week also includes entertainment specials, like free entry to Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar with a restaurant week receipt and discounted tickets at The Capital Wheel.
Cost: Dinner is $38 and lunch is $20. The Capital Wheel is offering two tickets for $22 (must be purchased online).
Tuesday - Thursday
Feb 6-8
See 'something rotten' that's actually pretty great
The musical Something Rotten! somehow managed to snag 10 Tony nominations, so be sure to check it out during its run at the National. The story follows two brothers who try to write their own hit play and end up creating the world’s first musical.
Cost: Tickets start at $48.
Friday - Saturday
Feb 9-10
601 Catoctin Circle, NE, Leesburg
Shocktober’s popular haunted manor is opening its doors for the My Bloody Valentine event on the weekend before Cupid’s big day. This year’s theme is the Valentine’s Day Dance Massacre, and there will be plenty of red wine on hand.
Cost: Tickets are $35 online or $40 at the door. There’s also an online couples special: $60 for two.
Saturday
Feb 10
Strip down to your tighty-whities for Cupid's Undie Run
920 14th Street, NW
This “brief” run is about a mile long... in your undies. Then there’s a big party afterward, and it’s all to find a cure for a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis.
Cost: Registration is $30.
Saturday - Tuesday
Feb 10-13
Various locations
If you’re looking for something to do on -- or leading up to -- Fat Tuesday, there are lots of parties and specials around town. Black Jack and Tilt are starting their celebration on Saturday, with a four-day festival featuring food and drink specials, live music, all-you-can-eat brunch, a cocktail competition, and more. On Tuesday, Louisiana-inspired Acadiana will have a special Mardi Gras street food menu with alligator fritters, muffulettas, and more. Plus, catch live music at Bayou Bakery, with $5 cocktails, Abita, and classic Creole and Cajun dishes, as well as beignets and king cake. Then stumble over to the Clarendon parade a block away. Over at Brookland’s Finest, you can stuff yourself at a $35 Distiller Dinner -- three courses of Louisiana fare with One Eight cocktails.
Cost: Prices vary.
Monday
Feb 12
Unlike your typical glossy mag, Pop-Up Magazine is reported live on stage. The winter issue is now touring the country and making a stop in DC. You’ll hear stories by contributors like National Geographic photographer David Guttenfelder, TV writer Cord Jefferson (The Good Place, Master of None), and New York Times Magazine writers Nathaniel Rich and Jon Mooallem, covering everything from a choose-your-own-adventure story to the North Korea crisis.
Cost: Tickets start at $39.
Tuesday
Feb 13
Grab your gal pals for Galentine's Day
Various locations
The day before Valentine’s Day is all about sisters before misters. In true Leslie Knope style, Calico will have a tower of waffles, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and mini calzones to share with your Ann Perkins (available February 11, 13, 14). Female-owned Dio Wine Bar is throwing a party with chocolate fondue, women-made natural wines, cookie decorating, and more. Town Hall is offering half-price bottles of wine for the ladies.
Cost: Prices vary.
Tuesday
Feb 13
If you’re looking for something to do on Fat Tuesday, you should obviously trust a New Orleans native to throw an epic celebration. David Guas is teaming up with Spike Mendelsohn, Micheline Mendelsohn Luhn, and Gina Chersevani for Mardi Gras Extravaganza: a massive block party with Southern street fare, cocktails, and live bands, all benefiting DC Central Kitchen.
Cost: Tickets are $65.
Wednesday
Feb 14
Eat your heart out on Valentine's Day
Various locations
The time to schedule your requisite romantic dinner is now. For unique takes on the day of love, try Iron Gate’s Edgar Allen Poe-themed pop-up (running February 1-14); get transported back to grade school at Pennsylvania 6’s Valentine’s Day Dance, complete with a balloon arch, or try chocolate pasta with a sweet filling at Hank’s Pasta Bar. Alternatively, you could boycott it all and eat offal anti-V-Day specials at Bar Pilar. If a fancy dinner isn't your thing, get started on any of these other creative date ideas.
Cost: Prices vary.
Wednesday - Monday
Feb 14-19
Embrace your indie side at the DC Independent Film Festival
Various locations
DCIFF is a competitive festival -- every entry is a DC premiere, and many are national and world premieres. Catch screenings of features, shorts, and documentaries on a variety of subjects from countries around the world.
Cost: Ticket prices for screenings vary.
Saturday
Feb 17
Don’t miss your chance to partake in the trendiest workout of the moment: goat yoga. During the low-key practice, you’ll get to chill with baby goats from a Virginia farm.
Cost: Admission is $35.
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 17-25
International pop idol Cher is sure to sell out the Theater at MGM, so get your tickets ASAP for a chance to hear hits like "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."
Cost: Tickets start at $109.
Sunday
Feb 18
Sixth Street, from I to H Streets
Start the Year of the Dog off right with Chinese lions, dragons, kung fu demonstrations, firecrackers, live music, marching bands, and more. The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is hosting the parade for the whole community.
Cost: Free.
Sunday
Feb 18
Go on the hunt for sweet records at this fair hosted by Som Records, DC Soul Recordings, and The Vinyl District. There’ll be plenty of vendors, drinks, and DJs.
Cost: General admission is $2, but you can get earlier access to vendors for $5.
Monday
Feb 19
Celebrate George Washington's birthday
Various locations
Obviously, GW’s Mount Vernon estate will be hosting events honoring our first president, like historic food tastings, 18th-century dance demonstrations, wreath-laying ceremonies, interactive theater with a Hamilton actor, and more. The festivities run through February 22. There’s lots to do in Alexandria as well, like a parade, a marching band concert, and galas.
Cost: Prices vary.
Saturday
Mar 3
The king of fat jokes is doing two shows at The Theater at MGM, where you can expect to laugh until you’re hungry. If it sells out, try StubHub.
Cost: Tickets start at $218.
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Re-up your New Year’s resolutions at a health and fitness expo
The NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo is one of the largest wellness events in the country, and this will be its 25th year running. You can join tens of thousands of other fitness buffs on their quest to learn better ways to get hella healthy. It's also free to the public, which doesn't hurt.
Cost: Free.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-25
Various locations
Eco-friendly friends should be in attendance at what is billed as the largest and longest-running environmental film festival in the country. There will be more than 100 films on critical green topics. Last year’s lineup included documentaries on climate change and a portrait of agricultural hero Wendell Berry.
Cost: Ticket prices for screenings vary; many are free.
Saturday
Mar 17
Constitution Avenue, Seventh to 17th Streets
Irish culture isn’t just about drinking Guinness by the liter. This parade is out to show Americans the refined side of Ireland, with step dancing, bagpipes, kilts, festive floats, shamrocks, and more. If you're more interested in imbibing, though, don't worry: this list of the best Irish bars in town will help.
Cost: Free.
Saturday
Mar 17
This huge St. Paddy’s Day festival features rock bands, beer, cocktails, carnival games, Irish village vendors, a DJ party tent, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and more. Past lineups have included groups like Dropkick Murphys, House of Pain, and Coolio.
Cost: Tickets go on sale closer to the event.
