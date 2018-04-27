Everything You Must Do in DC This Spring

For gamblers and foodies alike, Chance for Life will feature a day-long 700-person poker tournament followed by a Chef’s Taste Experience. At the tasting, sample wine, beer, and cocktails along with food from some of the area’s best chefs, including Kyle Bailey of The Salt Line, Michael Freedman of Red Hen and All-Purpose, Danny Lee and Scott Drewno of ChiKo, Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya, Victor Albisu of Del Campo and Taco Bamba, Gina Chersevani of Buffalo & Bergen, and Haidar Karoum of Chloe. Once you're done, head to the after-party for a surprise live performance. The whole thing benefits pediatric cancer research at Children’s National Health System and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Cost: Taste Experience tickets are $250 and Poker tickets are $350 for spectators or $500 for players. Use the exclusive Thrillist code BOSS50 to get 50% off tickets for the Taste and after-party.