DC-Area Waterfalls We're Excited to Hike to This Summer

Whiteoak Canyon Falls

Shenandoah National Park

Not one, not two... we'll skip ahead: six waterfalls grace this massive (for the East Coast) canyon. Divided into lower as well as upper falls, Whiteoak has swimming holes and heights ranging from 36-85ft. Rated as a moderate trail, Whiteoak lets hikers choose between a one and four mile trek.

How to get there: Head down Route I-66 W to US 29 S, which is about 90 miles outside the city. You’re looking at about an hour and a half. Grab a couple of friends so you can use the HOV lane (and, you know, share the experience).