40 Things to Do in DC for $10 or Less

The rent may be too damn high, and $14 cocktails warrant eye rolls, but DC’s cheap side makes up for it. You already know the museums are free, but consider adding these 40 must-dos into your rotation. And, if you're in need of further inspiration, here are 53 more totally free ideas.
1. Shock your sense of the seasons at the US Botanic Garden
The conservatory is balmy enough to replicate a jungle.
2. Browse the coolest bookstore in DC
Upshur Street Books is so in, it even got a visit from the First Family. Take your time perusing the graphic novels, adult coloring books, cookbooks, and locally written gems. Always check the store’s events page for workshops, readings, and live music.
3. Drink all your calories for the day
Ted’s Bulletin still makes the best shakes in DC. Indulge in flavors like s’mores, heath almond, and Oreo for $7.99, or make it boozy for a few bucks more.
4. Be very impressed by a man with a sword
Stop by the The St. Regis Washington, DC lobby at 6pm to take in their nightly champagne saber ritual. The stakes are high -- bottles can explode and send glass flying. Don’t try it home unless you like Jason Pierre-Paul’s new look.
5. Score a bourbon flight for $8
Dark liquor lovers rejoice: during The Pig’s happy hour (Monday-Thursday from 4-7pm), you can try a flight of four weekly-rotating bourbons for just $8.
6. Eat al fresco while watching Casablanca
American City Diner shows classic films on their movie deck (reopening in the spring), so order a baker’s dozen of Silver Dollar Pancakes during all-day breakfast for $6.95 and kick back to one of American cinema's finest.
7. Explore the incredible new Renwick
Fresh out of a mega-renovation, meet the (only) museum boasting a sign that says, “Pictures encouraged.” From enormous nests ripe for posing to a hot pink room covered in bugs so beautiful you’ll forget they’re bugs, this free museum has upped its game in a big way.
8. Walk the monuments at night
You didn’t hear it here, but that’s why flasks were invented. Alternatively, buy two large Starbucks hot beverages, dump out a third, and top with spiced rum.
9. Tackle $1 sushi at Tsunami/Baan Thai
Single pieces of nigiri sushi and sashimi are only $1 during 5-7pm happy hour Monday through Friday. Dig it? Here’s how else to eat great for $5.
10. Grab a bud and be a shark
The pool rates at Atomic Billiards are so reasonable, you might even have cash left for a beer.
11. Crush a bag of balls
Keep your golf swing fresh at the heated driving range at East Potomac where a bag of 51 balls will cost you $7.
12. Go behind the scenes at Bluejacket
The brewery offers free tours on Saturdays at 11am, 12pm, and 1pm. Of course a free taster pour will be waiting for you at the finish line. Tours are first come, first serve so arrive early to snag a spot.
13. Hear live music for barely any money
Madam’s Organ has live music every night of the week and the cover never surpasses $10. Get there before 9pm and it’s free.
14. Mend Monday’s bad reputation
Osteria Morini’s ever-popular special, Morini Mondays, means hot, steaming bowls of house-made pasta priced at $10 a plate. Run, don’t walk.
15. Rent a pair of wheels
Rollin Cycles will set you up for an hour rental for $8 (lock and helmet included). You’ll fly under the radar as a cycling novice instead of standing out on one of those clunky red bikes.
16. Exchange your $10 bill for quarters
Then play pinball all night at Lyman's Tavern. Save some change for a brew or a meatball or two.
17. Score a free salsa lesson
El Centro DF in Georgetown serves up a free salsa lesson from 9-10pm as a part of Latin Wednesdays. Shake off your dance floor nerves with $5 margaritas.
18. Walk a new neighborhood
Ivy City is kicking. Wait for a nice (relative terms in these cold months) Saturday and stroll around. You’ll encounter Ivy City Smokehouse, New Columbia Distillers, One Eight Distillery, and Atlas Brew Works. And that’s just the beginning.
19. Lace up your old skates
The Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden is as enchanting as ever and admission only costs $8.50. Use this as your opportunity to see if she wants to hold hands. Note that skate rentals are an additional $3.
20. Play a round of free bocce
Bocce ball is free in the Vinoteca courtyard Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit during happy hour so you can sip on something as you throw stones. Need more bocce? We got you.
21. Let the beat rock
Pick up a sandwich and settle in at the Meridian Hill Park drum circle on a Sunday evening. In addition to enthusiastic drummers who have been at this forever, you’ll likely spot slack liners and Spandexed aerial yoga practitioners.
22. Walk Dumbarton Oaks
The admission to the gardens at this Georgetown oasis is a cool $10. From the Mexican Pebble Garden to The Orangery, there’s a surprise around every corner.
23. Kick it on Theodore Roosevelt Island
Run it, or power walk it if you’re Sporty Spice; otherwise, just pack a lunch and eat at Teddy’s feet.
24. Visit the Franciscan Monastery
From the gardens to the architecture -- it’s breathtaking, no matter your religion. Tour it for free.
25. Catch an al fresco flick
Eventually, warmer weather will mean free outdoor movies in almost every neighborhood. You'll thank us in May for planting this seed.
26. Learn to dance without Arthur Murray prices
Hit The Jam Cellar for a free beginner’s lesson in Jazz Era steps, like the Lindy Hop, on Tuesdays at 8pm. Then, stick around when the dance floor officially opens at 9pm. Want to join the two-hour, DJ-fueled dance party? That’ll be $8. Find The Jam Cellar at Josephine Butler Parks Center.
27. Take a novelty shot
The $6 ice cream luge has not gone out of style at Pop’s SeaBar. Let a bartender pour amaro down the side of a mint chocolate chip ice cream sandwich because you deserve decadence like that.
28. Catch a concert in a quirky house
Every Sunday, the O Street Mansion hosts a free jam session from 11am-2pm ranging from bluegrass to gospel. Bring a couple bucks to donate and an instrument if you want to play along.
29. Make lunch mobile on a Friday
That’s the day the best food trucks descend upon Farragut Square. If your lunch costs more than $10, you’re eating at the wrong truck.
30. Learn something new for free, thanks to Knowledge Commons
They offer free workshops in everything from 3D printing to photographing planes at Gravelly Point.
31. Ice Cream Jubilee and chill
…in Yards Park. A bowl of boozy maple rye pecan ice cream and a view of the water is a cheap thrill. (Again, you'll thank us down the road.)
32. Zone out in the Planetarium
Tickets for short 25-minute shows like Dark Universe and To Space and Back run $9 at the Albert Einstein Planetarium.
33. Do down dog without stretching your wallet
The Studio DC with locations in Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan offers at least one $10 community yoga class a day. Check the schedule to find out where and when.
34. Embrace your inner Francophile at Alliance Française de Washington
The French language and cultural center hosts events on the regular, often for just a $5 fee, including movie screenings, game nights, and discussions.
35. Laugh harder because the comedy is free
The Big Hunt hosts an open mic night organized by Underground Comedy. The Monday show is free and starts at 8pm.
36. Make a short Uber ride pay for itself
…by cashing in on the free water, gum, candy, and unsolicited advice.
37. Groove to live jazz after downing sambusas at Dukem
One of DC’s quintessential Ethiopian restaurants turns into a free jazz club every Thursday at 9pm. Have some sambusas on the cheap then stick around for the tunes.
38. Get your nature on
... by hiking the Billy Goat Trail with its sexy views of the gushing Potomac River. Parking at Great Falls National Park is $10.
39. Gulp down a $5 beer flight
Sunday night is flight night at Mad Fox Taproom in Glover Park. Let them pour you four beers for $5, and you’ll still have spending money for ranch chips.
40. Dog watch at Lincoln Park
This adorable pooch-packed park on Capitol Hill will make you wonder why you ever considered people-watching a pastime.
Laura Hayes is a DC-based food, drink, and travel writer who also contributes to Washington City Paper, Food Network, Arlington Magazine, and others. Follow her on Twitter: @BTMenu.