What to Do in DC, for Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime

A A visit to DC comes with lots of perks; most of our museums and monuments are free and open to the public, and there are several decent options to get around. But once you’ve gotten teary-eyed over our nation’s history, be sure to leave the school kids and politicians behind (well, we can’t promise that) and check out the capital’s other neighborhoods. We’ve put together your mini itineraries to the best of them, so supplement those history lessons with some good old fashioned fun.