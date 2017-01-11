So You Want to Be a Racing President? Here's What It Takes.

“My ego is bigger than these heads,” Heidi says to me with the confidence of DeSean Jackson. The former cheerleader is one of 50 people trying out to be one of the beloved Racing Presidents. These are big heads to fill: the Washington Nationals mascots are tasked with making even the gloomiest of games tolerable, and then there are all the off-field appearances at rich people’s "patriotic" weddings.

I happened to have the honorable opportunity to try out, too, and I lived through it to tell all. If you're looking for the gig next year, here's what you need to know.