We Sampled Jerry Garcia's Cannabis Products Alongside His Music Recommendations

First, the basics: Jerry Garcia’s family has their own line of cannabis products, Garcia Handpicked. If you’re thinking “How have I never heard about this before?” — well, to state the obvious, cannabis wasn’t exactly legal until recently. (And it’s still regulated by a messy patchwork of state-by-state laws.) The other answer is that the Garcia family has been developing this brand for some time now, working to get the right strains and ensure their product was good enough for Jerry’s legacy. The end result is a line of pre-roll joints (available in sativa, indica, and hybrid varieties, of course), dried flower of various strains, and THC-infused guitar pick gummies. It’s everything a discerning Deadhead could ask for.

I completed the “assignment” on a recent trip to San Francisco. I’d never actually visited a dispensary before, but the folks at Liberty Cannabis gave me an overwhelmingly positive experience for my first time. After the staff showed me all the various new things they’re putting THC into (amaro?!), I bought one of each Garcia Handpicked product. All in all, a pretty good day at work.

Of course, Jerry’s weed has to be paired with Jerry’s music, so to give a real review, I matched the products with the Garcia Handpicked official recommendations playlist. Three Jerry Garcia Band songs each pair with sativas, indicas, and hybrids, respectively, for the perfect jam band + joint experience. That night, I popped one of the guitar picks with a couple of friends and cued up the tracks.