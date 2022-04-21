What to Consider Before You Move to a New City

Whether you’re starting a new job or just looking for a change, making a big move is an opportunity for a fresh start and perspective on life. That said, switching cities is an enormous undertaking and pretty daunting. For those in the early stages of contemplating a new city, there are a million different factors to consider. So, we outlined the biggest pieces of the puzzle you need to know before you start calling apartment brokers.

Weather

It’s easy to say you “love seasons” until you’re actually dealing with them. Moving to a snowy area sounds great, and then you find yourself dealing with two extra dreary gray months out of the year. Alternatively, those relocating to California celebrate the sunny weather, only to be unnerved by an eerie lack of rain. If possible, try to visit your prospective city in several seasons, and talk to locals to see how they handle them. Pack accordingly — if everyone is carrying around “just in case” jackets, umbrellas, or, say, snow shoes, they probably know something you don’t.

Job hunting

When moving to a new city, the job hunt is usually your first consideration. So if you’ve landed the job of your dreams, congratulations! Except there’s one last concern: what if this gig falls through? It’s a good practice to consider the job market in your target city, within your field. That way even if your new job doesn’t work out, you’ll have other opportunities. Do a quick scan on industry-specific professional networking sites (Fishbowl is one for those in media and marketing, Otta is good if you’re looking at tech and startups, both can give you city-specific job hunting advice.) Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box: in the remote-work world we’re in now, your options may be less limited than you thought. (There are even some places that will pay you to move there.)

Real estate markets

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already procrastinated by looking up places you could never afford. Once it’s time to get serious, though, check out some realistic options for your budget on Apartments.com. Rule of thumb: the bigger the city, the smaller your space. That garage, extra office, or pottery studio you’re dreaming about may mean you’ll need to move further from the city center. Figure out how much space you need, your budget, and where to find that right balance between space, commute, and cost. Even if you don’t have a permanent space locked down when you first move, you’ll have a head start on where to look.