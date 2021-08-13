How to Host a Fantasy Football Draft Party This Year

Football has always been an escape. Even when nothing seems to be going right, you could count on those perfect Sundays from September to February providing a safe harbor in a storm. And when your fantasy team is absolutely wrecking Kyle from accounts payable or your brother-in-law’s team of scrubs? Well, there are few better things to bask in on an autumn weekend.

Then COVID came along and threw a wrench into all of that. Last year’s pro football season was a bizarre, uncanny affair full of piped-in crowd noise for many weeks, and there were more than a few scheduling hiccups that wreaked havoc on fantasy football squads. GMs were left scrambling to figure out who they would field thanks to last-minute postponements, leading to more than a few frustrating losses.

But perhaps most disheartening was that those Sundays were, for the most part, spent in isolation. The ability to gloat about your stud running back notching another TD to your opponent's face is one of the greatest things about fantasy football. A text message or a video call just didn’t scratch that itch.

It’s been six months since the last kick off, and things have — thankfully — started to change. Vaccinations are allowing for more safe gatherings, and that means that fantasy football drafts, the tradition that marks the beginning of the football season for many people, can go back to their former glory. We know it’s been a while, so if you’re planning an in-person draft party, this guide will help you shake off the rust and prepare for a return to form: