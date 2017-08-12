Stalking a celebrity used to be such a pain: first, you'd have to buy a star map, then park yourself outside their door, then get served an injunction, then represent yourself in court wearing a hilarious tie... all just to tell Rachel Leigh Cook you loved her as "Devon". Lose the hassle, keep the stalking with OMGICU.
To increase their visibility, OMGICU has also just launched Twacy.org, a site dedicated to getting their most popularly-stalked celeb, Tracy Morgan, on Twitter himself, with the caveat that until you stalk him there, you can only stalk his movements on OMGICU, or from your homey lookout in the bushes that smells like jug wine.
