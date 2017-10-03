Mondays, now with awesome grilled cheeses

Because, um, yessomuch, The Corner Door's now making every single Monday a "Grilled Cheese Day", wherein their chef'll make a new, totally creative version of cheese & bread & stuff. And not only did we get him to preview what he's gonna be grilling up (dude, fried chicken is involved), but we also got him to give away free Monday grilled cheeses FOR AN ENTIRE MONTH to one Thrillist reader who tweets this. Now about that preview...
When we said bread & cheese & stuff, this is what we meant by stuff: burrata, deep-fried asparagus (!), and arugula.
This fungus-laden sammo'll also make an appearance; it's got chanterelle mushrooms, sauteed onions, Pecorino cheese, and bresaola (aka cured, air-dried beef).
Is that fried chicken on your grilled cheese? Yes. Yes it is.
And finally: this cocoa buttered (?!?) handheld, which'll both delight and twist your tongue (Pecorino and poached persimmons!).
