So you don't have to celebrate National Attend Your Grandchild's Birth Day (Sept 29th!) alone again, three-day music fest CounterPoint's bringing singers, rockers, rappers, DJs, art, football, and more to an 8k-acre riverside woodland plot surrounded by pastures and lakes. What you need to know
Performers: Check out little-known up-and-comer Big Boi, Bassnectar, Skrillex, Maybach Music rep Wale (Maybach Music. Maybach Music.), Athens rockers Reptar, house vet Steve Angello, and very tasteful hip-hopper Mr. MFN eXquire
Football Watching: They're building a "cinema arena" with giant screens for SEC games on Sat (go Razorbacks, yeah!), before trippy digital graphics take it over at night
Art: First-name aficionado Greg Mike will paint and curate a live art installation on a giant wall, and'll be joined by frequent ABV Gallery collaborator Wolfdog and Bronx native LAmour Supreme, who's done work for Nike and G-Shock
Silent Disco: Music Unlimited will provide streaming tunes that go straight to your headphones so you can look crazy as hell dancing to what seems like silence, but is actually an extensive roster of DJs ranging from 99X's Pat "Shut Up About Taylor Lautner, I'm Not the Access Hollywood Dude" O'Brien, to underground drum 'n bass spinner Ninja Flash
Lodging: You can bring your own tent or rent one on site, while VIP ticketholders can score a ballers-only ConTENTment camping setup with a queen bed and safari-style furniture on a plot w/ shower trailers and flushable toilets, the only place a man wants to be alone every September 29th. Photo by Zachary Alan Photography
Art, football, and Big Boi in one place
Trending
So you don't have to celebrate National Attend Your Grandchild's Birth Day (Sept 29th!) alone again, three-day music fest CounterPoint's bringing singers, rockers, rappers, DJs, art, football, and more to an 8k-acre riverside woodland plot surrounded by pastures and lakes. What you need to know