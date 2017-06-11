Just in case thunder strikes another Fleetwood Mac member, you can be ready with the guitar of your Dreams thanks to Austin's Moniker, who lets players custom-design rockscythes on a web interface that offers 28 billion possible iterations, then builds them in a warehouse off Ben White.
The process: choose the body style (Les Paul Jr-esque Reedsdale or Telecasterish Dixie, both made from alder with maple necks), then the color of the body, headstock, and pickguard from a list of music-inspired stains, solids, and metallics like the princely Purple Rain or the incubating A Certain Shade of Green. You can also add a graphic image, so your mom will never come see you play.
Austin instrument maker lets you pull the strings
