Shred an old oil can

Where there's Smoke on the Water there's usually oil, though your friends will probably still hate you for endlessly rehashing Deep Purple even if you do it on one of Bohemian Guitars' six-stringers, which're made from ancient motor oil cans. Sporting white coil pickups, volume & tone control knobs, maple necks, and rosewood fingerboards, you can wail on two-gallon tubs from the likes of Castrol and Saphire, or even opt for an old gas container with the plastic nozzle still attached. And if you're still hungry for something different, they also make geets out of old lunchboxes, which probably produced tastier licks before you picked 'em up and started wailing the same three chords.

