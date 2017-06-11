Lifestyle

How well do you know this year's lineup?

By Published On 06/06/2012 By Published On 06/06/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Headed down to TN this weekend? Love taking fluffy, pop-culture quizzes? Kenny Rogers make you want to choke your fried chicken? Well if you answered yes to any of those questions -- and, frankly, even if you didn't -- you'll be thankful that we took the time to dig up frequently amusing, oftentimes head-scratching tidbits on some of the biggest acts from the 2012 lineup

Click through to test your knowledge, and learn which famed DJ once taught math to troubled kids, which rapper played a cremator on CSI, and which indie electro outfit penned a song for MacGruber, a choice that oddly didn't have them headed down to nowhere!

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Water Guns That Are Actually Fun for Adults
Live Your Best Summer

related

READ MORE
Here's What Happens When You Live Life Without Fear for a Week
Cotton_May17

related

READ MORE
Weep at These Mother’s Day Stories Then Call Your Mom
Pandora_Apr17

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More