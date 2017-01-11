I Test Drove the New Jaguar XE, and You Can Too

When I was 12 years old, my friend’s dad took us to a Malibu Grand Prix to race go-karts. When I finally crossed the finish line, a staffer said, “In my entire time working here, I have never EVER seen someone go around the course as slowly as you just did.”

And even with that snarky track worker’s comments haunting me to this day, I managed to take on the Jaguar XE -- and so can you -- at Jaguar's The Art of Performance Tour, a multi-city, nationwide event where anyone can be among the first to test drive the all-new Jaguar XE, get digitally placed in an action-packed short movie, and experience a closed autocross course with a pro driver at the wheel. This isn't a car show -- you'll be treated to an individualized car experience that goes way beyond ogling the shiniest new Jaguars (though there's plenty of that too).

﻿